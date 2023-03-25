Descendants: Rise of Red Adds Jessica Jones Star to Cast

Earlier this week, Disney+'s Descendants: The Rise of Red revealed the return of Brandy's Cinderella and Paolo Montalban's King Charming for the upcoming new original movie and now, there's even more casting news. On Friday, it was announced that Jessica Jones' Alex Boniello has bene cast as Jack of Diamonds in Descendants: The Rise of Red. According to Deadline, Jack of Diamonds is a captain in the Queen of Hearts' Red Army, an army in which the soldiers wear military uniforms styled after playing cards. Boniello joins Kylie Cantrall, Malia Baker, Rita Ora, China Anne McClain, Dara Renee, Ruby Rose Turner, Morgan Dudley, Joshua Colley, Melanie Paxson, Jeremy Swift, Leonardo Nam, as well as Brandy and Montalban in the cast.

The upcoming Descendants: The Rise of Red will follow the story of Red (Cantrall), the rebellious daughter of the Queen of Hearts and Chloe (Baker), the perfectionist daughter of Cinderella. When the tyrannical Queen of Hearts incites a coup against Auradon, Red and Chloe must join forces and travel back in time to undo the traumatic event that set Red's mother down her villainous path. The film is being directed by Jennifer Phang on a script from Dan Frey and Russell Sommer.

Disney Is Very Excited To Celebrate The Legacy of Cinderella

"We're delighted that the 25th anniversary of this landmark incarnation of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella is being celebrated on its original network," Imogen Lloyd Webber, SVP at Concord Theatricals, wrote on behalf of The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization. "Rodgers & Hammerstein's unforgettable score is truly timeless — still enchanting listeners 80 years after their partnership began and 65 years since their Cinderella first charmed the largest audience in television history."

Over on Disney+, you can read a synopsis for the VHS classic. "At the stroke of midnight on Friday, February 12, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella will begin streaming exclusively on Disney+. The beloved televised movie musical stars Brandy in the title role and Whitney Houston as "Fairy Godmother" alongside Whoopi Goldberg, Victor Garber, Natalie Desselle Reid, Bernadette Peters, Paolo Montalban, Jason Alexander, and Veanne Cox."

"When Cinderella's cruel stepmother prevents her from attending the Royal Ball, she gets some unexpected help from her Fairy Godmother. The 1997 movie was directed by Robert Iscove, written by Robert I. Freedman, and choregraphed by Rob Marshall. Whitney Houston, Debra Martin Chase, Craig Zadan, and Neil Meron served as Executive Producers. Chris Montan was a Producer and Robyn Crawford was an Associate Producer."

