Disney's Descendants: Rise Of Red Reveals Brandy Cinderella's Return With Paolo Montalban

Disney's Descendants: Rise of Red revealed that Brandy's Cinderella will be back for the brand new original movie. And Millennial fans will be happy to hear that Paolo Montalban is back as King Charming as well. Looping in old Disney favorites is not new territory for the Descendants franchise. Still, seeing Rogers and Hammerstein's Cinderella get this big of a stage has to warm your heart if you have any affection for the 1990s at all. This is for a new generation though, and there will be some other more recent favorites along for the ride too. Look for Disney+ to really start boosting both Descendants and Zombies as the years go on. Check out the first look at the big return down below!

On Twitter, the streamer wrote, "A royal occasion. King Charming (@PaoloMontalban) and Cinderella (@4everBrandy) have joined the upcoming Original movie, #DisneyDescendants: Rise of Red!"

Disney Is Very Excited To Celebrate The Legacy of Cinderella

"We're delighted that the 25th anniversary of this landmark incarnation of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella is being celebrated on its original network," Imogen Lloyd Webber, SVP at Concord Theatricals, wrote on behalf of The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization. "Rodgers & Hammerstein's unforgettable score is truly timeless — still enchanting listeners 80 years after their partnership began and 65 years since their Cinderella first charmed the largest audience in television history."

Over on Disney+, you can read a synopsis for the VHS classic. "At the stroke of midnight on Friday, February 12, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella will begin streaming exclusively on Disney+. The beloved televised movie musical stars Brandy in the title role and Whitney Houston as "Fairy Godmother" alongside Whoopi Goldberg, Victor Garber, Natalie Desselle Reid, Bernadette Peters, Paolo Montalban, Jason Alexander, and Veanne Cox."

"When Cinderella's cruel stepmother prevents her from attending the Royal Ball, she gets some unexpected help from her Fairy Godmother. The 1997 movie was directed by Robert Iscove, written by Robert I. Freedman, and choregraphed by Rob Marshall. Whitney Houston, Debra Martin Chase, Craig Zadan, and Neil Meron served as Executive Producers. Chris Montan was a Producer and Robyn Crawford was an Associate Producer."

Do you love seeing this Cinderella reference? Let us know down in the comments!