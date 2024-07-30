Diablo Cody Says New 9 to 5 Focuses on Generational Conflict in the Workplace

1980’s 9 to 5 has been regarded as a cultural touchstone, both for its for its star-studded cast and its approach to gender in the workplace. There have been plans to reboot or remake the movie in some capacity for several years now, with the most recent incarnation being penned by Diablo Cody. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Cody revealed that her take on 9 to 5 is still in its early stages, but that she looks forward to exploring the current generational divide that is taking place in the corporate world.

“One thing that was really fun about it for me is that the original movie focused on the battle of the sexes and the corporate world,” Cody said. “And to me, I see most of the conflict taking place generationally, like Gen Z versus boomers in the workplace, and how now we have this whole generation of people coming up who’ve learned to set boundaries, and that is actually, shockingly enough, a new development.”

“You have other generations out there in the corporate world who we’re told just to kind of suck it up. So there’s definitely a cultural clash there, and I thought, ‘Oh, this seems like it’s so ripe for comedic treatment.’ It hasn’t been cast or anything like that, but I feel like we’re moving forward with it. It was really an exciting thing to work on.”

What Is 9 to 5 About?

9 to 5 follows Judy Bernly (Jane Fonda), Doralee Rhodes (Dolly Parton), and Violet Newstead (Lily Tomlin) three female employees of Franklin Hart Jr. (Dabney Coleman), who is described as “a sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot.” Through a madcap array of events, the three women find a way to turn the tables on him.

9 to 5 had the honor of being the seccond-highest-grossing film of 1980, earning over $100 million and turning its titular song, performed by Parton, into a smash success. The film then spun off into a television sitcom of the same name which starred Rita Moreno and Valerie Curtin and lasted for three seasons. In 2009, 9 to 5 also launched a stage musical, which featured new original songs from Parton.

What Would a 9 to 5 Sequel Be About?

A new take on 9 to 5, either in the form of a direct sequel or remake, has been in the works ever since the first film’s debut. In 2018, Parton and Fonda confirmed that they would reprise their roles in a sequel, which would see them mentor the next generation of women workers. Rashida Jones and original 9 to 5 co-writer Patricia Resnik were attached to write the script, but plans for the sequel were then dropped in 2019.

“We haven’t been able to get a script that we were satisfied with,” Fonda told Entertainment Tonight in 2023. “If you don’t have the script, you can’t start.”