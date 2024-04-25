9 to 5 Reimagining in Development From Jennifer Aniston, Diablo Cody

A cult classic of the 1980s might soon be updated for a new generation. On Wednesday night, a report from Jeff Sneider indicated that a "reimagining" of 9 to 5 is currently in the works at 20th Century Studios and Echo Films. This new version of the film is reportedly being spearheaded by Juno and Lisa Frankenstein screenwriter Diablo Cody, as well as actress Jennifer Aniston.

It is unclear at this point if Aniston will star in the film, or who will ultimately be cast in the project.

What Is 9 to 5 About?

9 to 5 follows Judy Bernly (Jane Fonda), Doralee Rhodes (Dolly Parton), and Violet Newstead (Lily Tomlin) three female employees of Franklin Hart Jr. (Dabney Coleman), who is described as "a sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot." Through a madcap array of events, the three women find a way to turn the tables on him.

9 to 5 had the honor of being the seccond-highest-grossing film of 1980, earning over $100 million and turning its titular song, performed by Parton, into a smash success. The film then spun off into a television sitcom of the same name which starred Rita Moreno and Valerie Curtin and lasted or three seasons. In 2009, 9 to 5 also launched a stage musical, which featured new original songs from Parton.

What Would a 9 to 5 Sequel Be About?

A new take on 9 to 5, either in the form of a direct sequel or remake, has been in the works ever since the first film's debut. In 2018, Parton and Fonda confirmed that they would reprise their roles in a sequel, which would see them mentor the next generation of women workers. Rashida Jones and original 9 to 5 co-writer Patricia Resnik were attached to write the script, but plans for the sequel were then dropped in 2019.

"We haven't been able to get a script that we were satisfied with," Fonda told Entertainment Tonight in 2023. "If you don't have the script, you can't start."

Will There Be a Barbarella Reboot?

Another project of Fonda's that is set to be rebooted is Barbarella, the 1968 sci-fi film based on Jean-Claude Forest's 1962 comic of the same. Sydney Sweeney is attached to star in and produce the film, although updates have been slim in recent months. The comic followed the exploits of Barbarella, a space-faring astronaut who goes on adventures throughout the galaxy. It is often regarded to be one of the first erotic comic books, as well as a revolutionary step in terms of representing the sexual revolution of the era. Multiple new comics inspired by the franchise have been published by Dynamite in recent years.

"I try not to [think about it,]" Fonda said of the reboot in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter. "Because I worry about what it's going to be. I had an idea of how to do it that [original producer] Dino De Laurentiis, when he was still alive, wouldn't listen to. But it could have been a truly feminist movie."