National Treasure Dolly Parton Gets Her First Funko Pop Album

Dolly Parton got her first Funko Pops back in January to celebrate her 77th birthday, and fans snatched them up quickly. Dolly is one of those rare public figures that is universally adored, and we expect the same to be true with the new figure based on her 2008 album Backwoods Barbie, which may or may not be a coincidence with Barbiemania currently sweeping the country.

Backwoods Barbie was Dolly Parton's 42nd studio album, which seemingly makes it an odd choice to kick of her Funko Pop Album line, but it was the first released on her own label. It also marked her return to mainstream country music after nearly a decade. Pre-orders for the Backwoods Barbie Funko Pop are available now here at Entertainment Earth (free US shipping on orders $59+ using the code FREESHIP59 at checkout) and should be available here on Amazon soon. Details about the previously released Dolly Pops can be found below.

You can grab the standard orange pantsuit with banjo version here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon. A version of Dolly in a white pantsuit with a guitar is exclusive to Funko, and is currently available right here with low stock.

Indeed, no Funko Pop collection would be complete without Dolly Parton. She's a multi-talented national treasure with a career that has spanned six decades and counting. For starters, she's a country music icon with hit songs like "I Will Always Love You" and "Jolene" to her credit. She's also an accomplished actress with roles that include Doralee Rhodes in 9 to 5 and Truvy Jones in Steel Magnolias. Then there's her Dollywood empire, which includes theme parks and restaurants.

These achievements would be enough to fill many well-lived lifetimes, but her fans also love Dolly for a long history of philanthropic work that includes the Imagination Library. And let's not forget that Dolly is well known for speaking her mind, which includes sharing her thoughts on Taco Bell's Mexican pizza.