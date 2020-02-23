Diane Keaton Screams at Keanu Reeves in Hilarious John Wick Fan Edit

Diane Keaton and Keanu Reeves had Oscar viewers talking after their shared moment presenting, and now one fan has crafted a hilarious mashup of Something’s Gotta Give and John Wick. The emotional confrontation pairs well with the absolutely insane action from the Wick movies. All those knives flying around will have some fans looking very confused and possibly even more bewildered when Keaton starts telling the two men fighting that they have problems. A pensive Reeves is hysterical in this context as there is a bit of truce. Well, until he chucks that last sharp object and the actress screams because of how violent this whole scene has gotten.

The two shared the screen in 2003’s Something’s Gotta Give and then thrilled people watching this year’s Oscars. It was magnificently awkward as Keaton was tossing out one-liners while Reeves was basically himself. People enjoyed their back and forth almost as much as the actress’ wardrobe for the event. Speaking of fun, the John Wick train isn’t stopping anytime soon. Chad Stahelski directs the films and he sounds just as energized as ever.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I enjoy making these movies because there’s no limit,” Stahelski mentioned. “We create our own mythology, and we have a studio that both stays out of our way and supports us on the wacky decisions. If people go see the movie, and it makes money, and they came back to us, Keanu and I have ideas for days. I could live here for the rest of my career. If people like it and want to watch more, I could think of way worse ways to spend your career. But, you know, we’re in the entertainment business. We’ll let the audience figure that out.”

Comicbook.com’s Kofi Outlaw had this to say about the sequel. “With Parabellum, director Chad Stahelski leans further than ever into what makes the John Wick series great, which is namely its slickly brutal action choreography. Parabellum succeeds by offering viewers a non-stop lineup of fun, innovative, and thrilling action stunt sequences; it basically cements the idea that John Wick is to the action genre what Final Destination is to horror. The beatdowns and kills of John Wick 3 are probably the best of the series, with the filmmakers seeming to realize that going over the top is pretty much a non-existent issue. There are fights set in locations filled with excessive amounts of weapons and/or armor, foot/vehicular chases with killer ninjas, and more of the sort of fare you’d expect from John Wick. But Parabellum takes things up another notch, incorporating animal actors into the action in some truly one-of-kind sequences that will have fans cheering and/or gasping in amazement.”

Photo credit: ARTURO HOLMES via Getty Images