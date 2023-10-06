Dicks: The Musical Soundtrack Is Now Available

Dicks: The Musical is now playing in select theaters, and sees Josh Sharp and Aaron Jackson reprising their roles from the off-Broadway show, F*cking Identical Twins. Sharp and Jackson wrote the script, and they star in the project as Craig and Trevor, long-lost identical twins who reunite and decide to get their parents (Megan Mullally and Nathan Lane) back together. The A24 film is a musical that also stars Megan Thee Stallion and Bowen Yang. In addition to the film being released in theaters today, the soundtrack is also now available on Spotify, Apple Music, and more music streaming services.

Dicks: The Musical's soundtrack features "Out Alpha The Alpha," which is performed by three-time Grammy-winner, Megan Thee Stallion. The track was produced by Marius de Vries and co-written by de Vries and co-composer Karl Saint Lucy. You can check out a teaser for the song below:

Dicks: The Musical Creatives on Working With Megan Thee Stallion:

Recently, ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with the movie's writers and stars, Josh Sharp and Aaron Jackson, alongside director Larry Charles. The creatives opened up about working with Megan Thee Stallion and had nothing but kind words for the star.

"She's a niche artist," Sharp joked when we brought up Megan Thee Stallion's She-Hulk cameo. "She was great," Jackson added. "She was so professional, down to clown. I mean, she was a blast. My niece is obsessed with nails. She let me take pictures of her nails to send to my niece. She was just very cool."

"A person at that talent level could be a total pain to work with," Sharp added. "And you'd be like, 'Oh, it's worth it.' And she's not. She's nice and fun and hangs out ... Nothing but nice things to say about Meg."

"Very non-Diva-like," Charles added. "She's very cool."

"And gorgeous," Sharp continued. "Yeah, that was crazy," Jackson agreed.

Which Musicals Inspired Dicks: The Musical?

While speaking with ComicBook.com, Sharp and Charles also talked about some of the musicals that inspired moments in Dicks: The Musical.

"Aaron and I obviously love musicals and there's probably some you would guess we like Little Shop and Urinetown, Book of Mormon, and stuff," Sharp explained. "But Larry came in with a lot of the grand old musicals like Gene Kelly. Stuff that we love, too, but I wasn't always thinking about ... He's learning!"

"But those are very postmodern movies," Charles added. "Singin' in the Rain and On the Town, they're shot against blank walls and there's a lot of dream sequences, and they really kind of threw it all together very quickly. And I wanted this movie to have that vibe also, because it's a musical, we're not presenting a documentary, and yet it is more honest than most documentaries because you're seeing the process at the same time."

Dicks: The Musical is now playing in select theaters and opens everywhere on October 20th.