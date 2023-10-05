Dicks: The Musical Creators Talk Working With Megan Thee Stallion

Dicks: The Musical writers and stars say Megan Thee Stallion was "down to clown."

Megan Thee Stallion is a rapper known for hits such as "Savage," "Hot Girl Summer," "Big Ole Freak," and more. Lately, the Grammy-winning artist has been popping up on our screens. Last year, she made a hilarious cameo appearance in Marvel Studios' She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, and it was recently reported that she's in talks to appear in the Safdie Brothers' next film. This weekend, you can catch her on the big screen in Dicks: The Musical. Recently, ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with the movie's writers and stars, Josh Sharp and Aaron Jackson, alongside director Larry Charles. The creatives opened up about working with Megan Thee Stallion and had nothing but kind words for the star.

"She's a niche artist," Sharp joked when we brought up Megan Thee Stallion's She-Hulk cameo. "She was great," Jackson added. "She was so professional, down to clown. I mean, she was a blast. My niece is obsessed with nails. She let me take pictures of her nails to send to my niece. She was just very cool."

"A person at that talent level could be a total pain to work with," Sharp added. "And you'd be like, 'Oh, it's worth it.' And she's not. She's nice and fun and hangs out ... Nothing but nice things to say about Meg."

"Very non-Diva-like," Charles added. "She's very cool."

"And gorgeous," Sharp continued. "Yeah, that was crazy," Jackson agreed.

What Is Dicks: The Musical About?

Dicks: The Musical is a new musical comedy from A24 that's an adaptation of the off-Broadway show F*cking Identical Twins by Josh Sharp and Aaron Jackson. Both Sharp and Jackson returned to write the script for the film version, and they star in the project as Craig and Trevor, long-lost identical twins who reunite and decide to get their parents (Megan Mullally and Nathan Lane) back together. The movie also features Megan Thee Stallion as their boss and SNL's Bowen Yang as God.

Dicks: The Musical may sound like The Parent Trap, but it's a queer-led Rated R romp with hilariously crude humor, terrifying puppets, and many unexpected turns. During ComicBook.com's interview with the creatives, we asked if they were worried about offending certain people, and Charles explained why he thinks Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer should be more controversial than Dicks: The Musical.

You can watch our conversation with Charles, Sharp, Jackson, and Yang in the video above. Stay tuned for more from our interview with the creatives behind Dicks: The Musical as well as stars Nathan Lane and Megan Mullally.

Dicks: The Musical will be released exclusively in theaters on October 6th.

Editor's note: Dicks: The Musical has a SAG waiver which allows the cast to give interviews during the SAG actors' strike.