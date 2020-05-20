Disney's Artemis Fowl Special Look Trailer Released

Disney's 12-year-old genius Artemis Fowl is getting his day in the sun courtesy of Disney+, and now fans can get an even better look at the upcoming film courtesy of the latest Special Look trailer. The trailer briefly covers the elements we've seen in previous trailers, but also goes into more detail on all the cool aspects of inheriting all the swag from a criminal mastermind father. That means the necessary homebase lair, slick fashion, and high tech gadgets are all accounted for, though Fowl won't be completely on his own, and we also get a look at his oddball team in the new footage. You can check out the new trailer for yourself in the video below.

The video was first released with the caption "The lair. The look. The gear. Celebrate #StreamingDay and check out this special look at @ArtemisFowl, streaming exclusively June 12, only on #DisneyPlus. #DisneyBundle"

The film is directed by Kenneth Branagh and stars Ferdia Shaw, Lara McDonnell, Josh Gad, Tamara Smart, Nonso Anozie, Josh McGuire, Nikesh Patel, Adrian Scarborough and Miranda Raison, with Colin Farrell and Judi Dench. Kenneth Branagh, p.g.a. and Judy Hofflund, p.g.a. are producing with Angus More Gordon and Matthew Jenkins serving as executive producers. Conor McPherson and Hamish McColl wrote the screenplay.

You can find the official description for Artemis Fowl below.

Disney’s “Artemis Fowl,” based on the beloved book by Eoin Colfer, is a fantastical, spellbinding adventure that follows the journey of 12-year-old genius Artemis Fowl, a descendant of a long line of criminal masterminds, as he seeks to find his father who has mysteriously disappeared. With the help of his loyal protector Butler, Artemis sets out to find him, and in doing so uncovers an ancient, underground civilization—the amazingly advanced world of fairies. Deducing that his father’s disappearance is somehow connected to the secretive, reclusive fairy world, cunning Artemis concocts a dangerous plan—so dangerous that he ultimately finds himself in a perilous war of wits with the all-powerful fairies.

Disney’s Artemis Fowl hits Disney+ on June 12th.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.