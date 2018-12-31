Disney’s ‘Dumbo’ New Year’s Eve Teaser Released

Disney has released a new teaser for Tim Burton‘s live-action Dumbo to ring in the new year.

The teaser invites fans to “soar” into 2019.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can take a look above.

Here’s the official synopsis for the film:

“From Disney and visionary director Tim Burton, Dumbo expands on the beloved classic story where differences are celebrated, family is cherished and dreams take flight. A new trailer, images and poster are now available. The trailer features Colin Farrell, Michael Keaton, Danny DeVito, Eva Green, Finley Hobbins and Nico Parker.

Circus owner Max Medici (Danny DeVito) enlists former star Holt Farrier (Colin Farrell) and his children Milly (Nico Parker) and Joe (Finley Hobbins) to care for a newborn elephant whose oversized ears make him a laughingstock in an already struggling circus. But when they discover that Dumbo can fly, the circus makes an incredible comeback, attracting persuasive entrepreneur V.A. Vandevere (Michael Keaton), who recruits the peculiar pachyderm for his newest, larger-than-life entertainment venture, Dreamland. Dumbo soars to new heights alongside a charming and spectacular aerial artist, Colette Marchant (Eva Green), until Holt learns that beneath its shiny veneer, Dreamland is full of dark secrets.”

Farrell’s Holt Farrier is a veteran who lost his arm at war. He’s hired by the circus to take care of Dumbo.

“Honestly, I was like a child in a sweet shop, I really was, I was so giddy,” Farrell told EW about the role. “I had this sustained excitement during the whole thing because the sets we were working on were extraordinary, the story was so sweet, Tim was such a dream, the cast was so lovely.” Plus, he quipped, “it’s also nice to do something that my children can see.”

The film’s screenplay is written by Ehren Kruger. It is a live-action remake of Disney’s 1941 animated classic from Otto Englander, Joe Grant, and Dick Huemer, based on the children’s story by Helen Aberson and Harold Pearl.

Burton previously adapted Disney Alice in Wonderland into two live-action features, Alice in Wonderland in 2010 and Alice Through the Looking Glass in 2016. Disney is full steam ahead with remaking animated classics in live-action following the success of films like Maleficent, The Jungle Book, and Beauty and the Beast. Other upcoming live-action Disney movies include Aladdin and The Lion King.

Are you excited about the new Dumbo movie? What have you thought of Disney live-action remakes so far? Let us know in the comments!

Dumbo opens in theaters on March 29, 2019.