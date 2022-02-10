Disney’s Encanto Called “New Franchise” by CEO, Are Sequels on the Way?

It looks like Walt Disney Animation Studios has another massive franchise on its hands. The studio that hardly used to make sequels is now all-in on its biggest moneymakers, thanks in part to the freedom provided by the Disney+ streaming service. Both Frozen and Wreck-It Ralph received theatrical sequels, and titles like Moana and The Princess and the Frog are getting TV shows on Disney+. Franchising is the name of the game for Disney at the moment, and recent animated hit Encanto will be the next title to get the franchise treatment.

A solid performer in theaters back in November, Encanto absolutely exploded after being released on Disney+ on Christmas Eve. The film has been a streaming powerhouse for Disney and its soundtrack is topping the charts. The movie has become an actual phenomenon, so it should come as no surprise that Disney brass see it as a major player in their plans moving forward.

While speaking about the success of recent movies during the Disney quarterly earnings call on Wednesday’s afternoon, CEO Bob Chapek used some different verbiage when talking about Encanto. He referred to the film as the “launch of a new franchise.” New Encanto projects haven’t been announced by Disney just yet, but you can bet they’re on the way.

Encanto allows for plenty of new shows and movies to take place in its world, given its array of beloved characters and largely unexplored world. Any of the Madrigal family members could reasonably get their own solo story, and there are still questions about the origins of the magic that gives them their powers. Disney has a lot of options for more Encanto stories in the future.

Encanto tells the story of a young Colombian woman named Mirabel, who is part of the magical Madrigal family. Everyone in her family is given a special “gift” when they’re young, but Mirabel never received one, leading her to question her place in the Madrigal legacy. The film is directed by Bush and Byron Howard, with Charise Castro Smith serving as co-director. Bush and Castro Smith wrote the screenplay. Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda helped come up with the story for Encanto and wrote new music for the film.

Encanto stars Stephanie Beatriz, Maria Cecilia Botero, John Leguizamo, Jessica Darrow, Diane Guerrero, Angie Cepeda, Wilmer Valderrama, Carolina Gaitan, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, and Ravi Cabot-Conyers.

