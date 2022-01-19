Hit Encanto Song Beats Out Frozen for Billboard Charts Record

Ever since Encanto made its premiere on Disney+ on Christmas Day the film has been inescapable for families and film fans, and now there’s some measurable success toe the popularity of the movie and its original music. EW brings word that the film’s hit song “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” has become such a hit for the studio that it has eclipsed Frozen’s “Let It Go,” a song that was largely inescapable for years, on the Billboard Hot 100. According to the outlet, sourcing data from the publication itself, Encanto’s single has reached the #4 position on the chart, pushing it past Let It Go which topped out at the #5 position back in April of 2014.

The success of “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” makes it the biggest single from Disney’s library of animated films in 26 years. It joins a legion of other iconic Disney songs like “A Whole New World” from Aladdin which peaked at #1 in 1993, and “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” from The Lion King & “Colors of the Wind” from Pocahontas, both of which which also reached #4 on the Billboard charts (and that was back when you had to buy the singles at an actual store). According to Billboard “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” was streamed 29 million times this past week (up 15% from last) and has jumped from the #50 position to its current place in the top 4.

Unlike other hit Disney songs, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” isn’t a love ballad or a pop hit, instead its an ensemble piece as the various supporting characters paint a picture of the mysterious Bruno.

“We could see Lin thinking, and he looked at us and said, ‘It feels like a spooky ghost story, like a spooky montuno,’” director Byron Howard told The New York Times about the making of the song (as sure a sign as any that the single is a hit). “And he turns to the piano and plays the first three chords. We literally saw him put it together and compose in that very moment. I’ve never had that happen before.”

All this in mind it should surprise everyone to know that despite its popularity, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” won’t be nominated for an Academy Award, as the studio previously only submitted the song “Dos Oruguitas” for Oscar consideration. That said, Disney probably doesn’t mind how big of a hit this single has been.