Here’s What Disney’s Bob Iger Will Make if the Fox Deal Goes Through

Despite getting the X-Men added to their ranks, the Avengers aren’t the biggest winners of the proposed Disney/Fox deal.

On Thursday morning, Disney CEO Bob Iger announced that his company had reached a deal to purchase 21st Century Fox, an unprecedented move that is sure to shake the entire entertainment industry. This agreement gives Disney Fox’s film and television studios, as well as the rights to the X-Men and Fantastic Four characters, allowing them to appear in the greater Marvel Cinematic Universe.

What isn’t being talked about however, is what the deal means for the man who made it happen. Iger is set to earn a substantial raise for completing the negotiations, and another if the deal eventually gains government approval and becomes finalized.

Disney’s leading man is currently making $2.5 million each year in his role, but that is set to increase to $3 million on January 1. When the Fox deal closes (which could take anywhere from 12-18 months), Iger’s salary will bump up to $3 million.

According to The Wall Street Journal’s Ben Fritz, Iger’s annual bonuses will also see significant increases following the completion of the deal.

Bob Iger’s base salary going up to from $2.5M to $3M on Jan. 1 and then to $3.5M if the Fox deal closes. Also significant increases to his target annual bonuses if the deal closes. I know you were all concerned. — Ben Fritz (@benfritz) December 14, 2017

Before the news of the Fox acquisition, Iger’s contract with Disney was set to expire in the next couple of years. However, the CEO announced on Thursday that he would be staying on until 2021 in order to see the merger goes smoothly.