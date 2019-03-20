Movies

Fans Are Split Over the Disney and Fox Merger

Moments ago, the highly-anticipated merger between Disney and Fox closed after months of […]

Moments ago, the highly-anticipated merger between Disney and Fox closed after months of negotiations. Suffice to say, the internet subsequently lit up with a generally positive response from fans. In addition to film and television studios, the live-action rights to both the X-Men and Fantastic Four franchises revert back to Disney and Marvel Studios after two decades at Fox. In a statement released by the House of Mouse earlier tonight, Disney CEO Bob Iger called a historic moment for the corporation.

“This is an extraordinary and historic moment for us — one that will create significant long-term value for our company and our shareholders,” Chairman and Chief Executive Officer for The Walt Disney Company said in the statement. “Combining Disney’s and 21st Century Fox‘s wealth of creative content and proven talent creates the preeminent global entertainment company, well positioned to lead in an incredibly dynamic and transformative era.”

Captain Marvel is in theater snow and will be followed by Avengers: Endgame on April 26th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

Were you in favor of the merge or is it something you oppose? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below and keep scrolling to see what other fans are saying about the highly-anticipated merger…

