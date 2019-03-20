Fans Are Split Over the Disney and Fox Merger

Moments ago, the highly-anticipated merger between Disney and Fox closed after months of negotiations. Suffice to say, the internet subsequently lit up with a generally positive response from fans. In addition to film and television studios, the live-action rights to both the X-Men and Fantastic Four franchises revert back to Disney and Marvel Studios after two decades at Fox. In a statement released by the House of Mouse earlier tonight, Disney CEO Bob Iger called a historic moment for the corporation.

“This is an extraordinary and historic moment for us — one that will create significant long-term value for our company and our shareholders,” Chairman and Chief Executive Officer for The Walt Disney Company said in the statement. “Combining Disney’s and 21st Century Fox‘s wealth of creative content and proven talent creates the preeminent global entertainment company, well positioned to lead in an incredibly dynamic and transformative era.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Captain Marvel is in theater snow and will be followed by Avengers: Endgame on April 26th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

Were you in favor of the merge or is it something you oppose? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below and keep scrolling to see what other fans are saying about the highly-anticipated merger…

It’s Official!

Disney now officially owns Fox pic.twitter.com/8bWZzDQzRt — †Kevin Gomez† 42-25-5 (@KG2794) March 20, 2019

It’s Too Much!

we for real gotta destroy disney — toaster coven (@_Mathiasen) March 20, 2019

Damn

Disney is now the Apple of film and television. Damn. — Kwame (@KwameUltd) March 20, 2019

Welcome Home!

The Most Ambitious Crossover…

Now that Disney owns Fox when can I see Stewie fight Rocket Raccoon pic.twitter.com/a7JDvqrDSz — Andrew Noe (@AndrewJNoe) March 20, 2019

Happy Dance

Mickey, how do you feel about the #xmen and #FantasticFour movie rights being back with #disney and #MarvelStudios ??? pic.twitter.com/x6W3q3C6R5 — Rich Milhouse- Host of The Nerd is Dead (@TheNerdisDead) March 20, 2019

The Mad Mouse

Disney tryna own everything pic.twitter.com/hbZARSIluE — IGZ (@igzrap) March 20, 2019

It’s A Front

Conspiracy theorist: Disney released the trailer to Toy Story 4 to distract from the finalize Fox aquisition/inevitable mass layoffs. https://t.co/9mP8QFFvk1 — Francesca Rivera (@fbrivera) March 20, 2019

What A Week

Disney rehires James Gunn, the Fox owned Marvel characters come home, it’s a very, very good week to be a Marvel fan! #MCUforever — Andrew Cranham (@CranhamA) March 20, 2019

It’s All Downhill From Here…