The Little Mermaid Spinoff Gets First Teaser Trailer

Disney Junior's Ariel just gave fans a sneak peek of the preschool series. On YouTube, younger viewers get to see what kind of adventures lay under the sea with The Little Mermaid. Disney Junior's Ariel was announced at the last Annecy Animation Festival. As fans have seen more of the art from the series, a bit of hype began to grow. Now, they have their first look at the iconic character's new show. The 8-year-old princess has a lot to learn about he surface world and luckily she'll have her friends at her side. Disney Junior's Ariel takes a distinctively Caribbean tone that should delight small fans. Dive in down below!

Here's how the company describes Ariel: "Disney Junior's Ariel is an animated musical series for preschoolers inspired by the beloved story of The Little Mermaid. It follows 8-year-old mermaid princess Ariel as she and her friends embark on fun-filled, action-packed underwater adventures throughout their Caribbean-inspired fairytale kingdom of Atlantica and beyond. The series features fan-favorite characters, including King Triton, Ursula, Sebastian and Flounder, as well as exciting new additions like Ariel's two best friends, mer-children Lucia and Fernie, and lots of other adorable sea creatures."

Disney's Ariel Makes A Big Splash

When this project was announced online, people were curious what the full-scale of this animated adaptation would be. Disney Branded Television wanted to celebrate the release of the new Little Mermaid film. But, also, Disney's Ariel presents another chance for younger fans to see themselves represented on-screen again on a regular basis. The fact that both interpretations hold equal value is nice to see as well.

"For more than 30 years, the story of 'The Little Mermaid' has been beloved by audiences all over the world. It brings me so much joy to be able to introduce our new Disney Junior version of Ariel to preschoolers everywhere," Ayo Davis explained.

Alyssa Sapire, senior vice president of development, series and strategy for Disney Junior had to add, "As we were developing 'Disney Junior's Ariel,' we knew that we wanted to create an atmosphere that was vibrant and magical and showcased our young Ariel's imagination, which, like our preschool audience watching at home, is as big as the sea."

Disney's Ariel Also Coming To Disney Parks

Ariel is such a big hit that both versions of the character are now at Disney Parks. Guests can visit and have their picture taken with both mermaids now. The stories on social media have been fun to see. Bailey was personally touched by the outpouring of support from so many fans when the movie was about to release. She knows that the response online can be polarized by forces that don't want to see any representation different from the animated classic. However, the videos of young children looking at the trailer in wonder or visiting the cinema dressed like her were more than enough reward.

"This moment means everything to me," Bailey began. "I'm so grateful to be here. I just feel really honored, and I'm happy the day has finally come where we can all watch it. It means the world to me, this moment. Especially for the beautiful babies to be able to see a reflection of themselves. I am just honored to be a part of this, and be one of the princesses now. Because for me, it was Brandi as Cinderella, and Anika Rose as Princess Tiana. So the fact that I'm getting to continue this and live on this kind of legacy is really exciting, and I'm just grateful."

