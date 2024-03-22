Wizards of Waverly Place Sequel Officially Moving Forward

Disney Channel has officially greenlit a sequel to Wizards of Waverly Place. Disney is big on continuing popular franchises, bringing back the likes of Percy Jackson and the Olympians for a second season on Disney+, as well as all of the Star Wars projects in various stages of development. For constant viewers of Disney Channel back in the late 2000s, the show to catch was Wizards of Waverly Place. Starring Selena Gomez in one of her breakout roles, Wizards of Waverly Place featured Gomez and David Henrie as the siblings Alex and Justin Russo. Now, the Mouse House has announced the show's sequel is on the way.

The continuation of Wizards of Waverly Place, with the working title Wizards, is in the greenlit phase. Selena Gomez and David Henrie are attached as executive producers, with Gomez slated for a guest star role, and Henrie has a regular series role. Janice LeAnn Brown will take on the lead role alongside Mimi Gianopulos, Alkaio Thiele and Max Matenko. Disney states production will kick off next month in Los Angeles, with Wizards set to air on both Disney Channel and Disney+ later this year.

"Wizards of Waverly Place captivated hearts with its spellbinding adventures and big laughs, creating unforgettable memories for kids and families everywhere," said Ayo Davis, president, Disney Branded Television. "We can't wait to step back into the magical world of Wizards, inviting both longtime fans and a new generation to experience the enchantment alongside Selena, David, and our incredible cast and crew."

What is Disney's Wizards of Waverly Place sequel about?

News of a sequel to Wizards of Waverly Place being in development came in January, with some key plot points being discussed. New series regular Max Matenko (Platonic) plays Justin's youngest son, Milo, and joins the previously announced cast, including Janice LeAnn Brown (Disney's Just Roll with It) in the lead role as a young, powerful wizard Billie; Alkaio Thiele (Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends) as Justin's oldest son, Roman; and Mimi Gianopulos (Rutherford Falls) as Justin's wife, Giada.

The series follows an adult Justin Russo, who has chosen to lead a normal, mortal life with his family, Giada, Roman and Milo. When Justin's sister Alex brings Billie to his home seeking help, Justin realizes he must dust off his magical skills to mentor the wizard-in-training while also juggling his everyday responsibilities — and safeguarding the future of the Wizard World.

Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas (Raven's Home) serve as writers and executive producers, along with Gary Marsh (Descendants: The Rise of Red). Andy Fickman (Race to Witch Mountain) directed and executive produced the pilot and will direct multiple episodes.