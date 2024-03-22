Snow White (2024) Release Date Announced by Disney

Disney has revealed when fans can expect that Snow White release date. On March 22 2024, you'll see a lot of people packing theaters to see what Rachel Zegler can do in the iconic role. Disney announced a host of release dates and movement this afternoon. D23 Expo threw a spotlight on Snow White and the cast including Gal Gadot. Marc Webb is directing the live-action remake and there's a lot of steam behind this movie. It's an iconic role and the first Disney Princess is not something to be taken likely. With the success of The Lion King and Aladdin from right before the pandemic, the company is forging ahead with adapting a lot of these stories when they can. It seems like fans might not have to wait as long as they might have suspected when the project was teased as a 2024 release.



Comicbook.com's Brandon Davis actually spoke to the lead actress at D23. She acknowledged that there was some pressure in approaching this part. "Well, I have to work really hard to get out of the little girl in me because I was freaking out.. I was squealing, and crying. Sandy Powell was looking at me like, 'What is going on with you?' It's incredible, being to be an iconic princess. To be the first Disney Princess, it's the biggest responsibility and so much pressure. It's amazing," she observed.

In a later conversation with Andrew Garfield for Variety's Actors on Actors, she discussed the reaction to her initial selection for the role. Vocal fan opinion is part of the game now, but it still must have been such a shock to get the news.

"Never in a million years did I imagine that this would be a possibility for me," Zegler told the Spider-Man actor. "You don't normally see Snow Whites that are of Latin descent. Even though Snow White is really a big deal in Spanish-speaking countries. Blanca Nieves is a huge icon whether you're talking about the Disney cartoon or just different iterations and the Grimm fairy tale and all the stories that come with it. But you don't particularly see people who look like me or are me playing roles like that."

Are you excited for Snow White? Let us know down in the comments!