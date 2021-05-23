Disney+ Releases June Promo Featuring Loki, Luca, and More

✖

Before you know it, June will be here and a whole new slate of content will be added to Disney+. Sunday afternoon, the streamer released a new promotional spot showing off the company's upcoming batch of properties. As you might expect from the House of Mouse, the promo heavily features two of the platform's biggest additions over the next month — Loki from Marvel Studios, and Luca, an animated feature that was bumped from theatrical release to become a Disney+ Original.

On top of that, the promo also includes new snippets of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, The Mysterious Benedict Society, and John Stamos' Big Shot amongst others.

Loki, of course, features the return of Tom Hiddleston as the Asgardian God of Mischief. He'll star in an ensemble that also includes Owen Wilson (Mobius M. Mobius), and Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Judge Renslayer). Richard E. Grant, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku, Sasha Lane, Erika Coleman, and Eugene Cordero have been cast in undisclosed roles.

"I know this character now. I feel that the audience knows him. And playing him — and playing him truthfully, but presenting him with new challenges, which then I'd have to change him in different ways, is the most exciting aspect of it," Hiddleston previously said of the series to MTV. "You've got his very specific gifts. His intelligence, treachery, his mischief, his magic, and then seeing him come up against more formidable opponents, the like of which he has never seen or known. I wish I could tell you what happens, but I can't."

Loki is set to hit Disney+ on June 9th. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

