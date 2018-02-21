Disney’s Live-Action ‘Pinocchio’ Lands ‘Paddington’ Director

Disney’s next live-action adventure has finally found its director!

After the success of live-action adaptations like Beauty and the Beast, The Jungle Book, and Cinderella, Disney is moving forward with an entire slate of films based on its roster of animated classics. The long-rumored Pinocchio movie looks to be next on the list, and the studio has hired a filmmaker that is no stranger to creating celebrated family films.

According to THR, Disney has hired Paddington director Paul King to helm the new film, hoping he will continue the success he’s found with the Teddy bear franchise.

King is now the second director to board the project. Sam Mendes, director of multiple James Bond films, was originally attached to helm the Pinocchio movie, but dropped out last year. Chris Weitz and Andrew Miano will remain on board as producers, while Wonder scribe Jack Thorne is rewriting the script.

The studio is hoping to begin shooting the movie later this fall.

Pinocchio is one of several live-action adaptations that Disney has in the works. Jon Favreau (Iron Man, Jungle Book) is currently filming The Lion King, starring Donald Glover and Beyonce, while Guy Ritchie (Sherlock Holmes) is bringing the story of Aladdin to life, with Will Smith portraying the beloved Genie. Both films, along with live-action takes on Mulan and Dumbo, are set to this theaters in 2019.

Meanwhile, King also has a busy year ahead. Hot off the critical success of Paddington 2, the filmmaker is set helm a reimagining of Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory for Warner Bros., in addition to his work on Pinocchio.