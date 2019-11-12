Here Are All the Disney+ Titles That Support 4K UHD, Dolby & More

Disney+ has finally arrived and fans are squeezing in whatever programming they can. From the legendary Gargoyles animated cartoon to a brand-new series in The Mandalorian, there’s something for everyone on the service. The House of Mouse has taken pride in launching a huge chunk of its expansive library, much of which is now available in the highest quality possible to consumers. Because of the need for quality, Disney-tracking Twitter account @StitchKingdom has compiled a list of the movies available on Disney+ using 4K UHD and Dolby Atmos technologies. You can see the full lists below but as one might expect, the majority of movies from Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm are available with the cutting-edge technology.

The SVOD service has been a primary focus for Disney over the past 16 months or so, something which Disney chief Bob Iger has said will allow the platform to stand out in the marketplace.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Disney+ marks a bold step forward in an exciting new era for our company — one in which consumers will have a direct connection to the incredible array of creative content that is The Walt Disney Company’s hallmark,” Iger said. “We are confident that the combination of our unrivaled storytelling, beloved brands, iconic franchises, and cutting-edge technology will make Disney+ a standout in the marketplace, and deliver significant value for consumers and shareholders alike.”

That content includes the aforementioned The Mandalorian, the first live-action series from the Star Wars franchise. It also include nearly a dozen limited series from Marvel Studios, including The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Loki, What If…?, Hawkeye, Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, and She-Hulk. It also includes the entire suite of Disney Signature Classics from Bambi to Snow White and beyond.

If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can do that here. You can also get a free year of Disney+ through Verizon for a limited time.

What have you been watching most of the day? Let us know the first thing you pulled up on Disney in the comments below or by hitting me up on Twitter at @AdamBarnhardt!

Photo by Chesnot/Getty Images

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.