Disney+ Streaming Service Will Be Ad Free

Disney is making serious moves to not only get into the streaming game, but upend the competition entirely. The House of Mouse now has a controlling stake in Hulu, a leading sports streaming service in ESPN+, and the highly-anticipated Disney+, which will launch later this year. It’s this last service that has fans excited, as it will collect much of Disney’s massive content library, complete with franchises like Marvel, Star Wars, and Pixar.

This is set to be a highly-popular streaming service, and announcement made by The Walt Disney Company today has everyone even more thrilled about what’s to come. Unlike Hulu and other streaming services on the market, Disney+ will not have ads, in any way, shape, or form.

Disney set a presentation of its direct to consumer services for Investor Day on Thursday, revealing plenty of new information about the various streaming options the company will offer. After an introduction from CEO Bob Iger, Disney Chairman of Direct to Consumer and International Kevin Mayer was brought onto the stage to talk about the future of the company. He explained what services Disney is currently offering on the streaming front, and what’s to come in the future.

At this point in the presentation, Mayer talked about the differences between Hulu, ESPN+, and Disney+, putting graphics on the board behind him for each. While Hulu is known for having different levels of subscriptions, some with ads and some without, Disney+ will exist without them. Just like Netflix, you will pay a flat cost for a subscription with no ads at all.

This is undoubtedly good news for fans of Disney, and gives yet another reason for folks to sign up when the service is available later this year.

