Disney+ Releases Guide To All The New Originals Debuting On Disney+ Day

Happy Disney+ Day to you! If you are reading this then obviously you are ready for the deluge of new content reveals that Disney is going to be showcasing for Disney+ today. Everything from Marvel to Star Wars to Disney animated and live-action movies will all be on full display; however, Disney isn’t just using DIsney+ Day to promote what’s coming to Disney+, they are also dropping some big new content on the streaming service, starting today! 

Disney already gave fans early access to the IMAX enhanced Marvel movies in its content library – and below you’ll find the full list of all the new Disney+ content that’s now available on Disney+ Day! 

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

marvel-shang-chi-legend-of-ten-rings-simu-liu.jpg

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings now available (free) on Disney+. 

Jungle Cruise

disney-jungle-cruise-dwayne-johnson-emily-blunt-1268241.jpg

Jungle Cruise movie now available (free) on Disney+. 

Under the Helmet: The Legacy of Boba Fett

star-wars-the-book-of-boba-fett.png

Star Wars Retrospective now premiering on Disney+. 

Marvel Studios’ 2021 Disney+ Day Special

marvel-studios-logo-1275318.jpg

Marvel Studios showcase special now premiering on Disney+. 

Marvel Studios Legends: Hawkeye

hawkeye-jeremy-renner.jpg

Look at Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye and his role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise, now streaming on Disney+.

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

shang-chi-luma-pictures-bus-fight-exterior.jpg

Behind-the-scenes look at the making of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings now streaming on Disney+. 

Pixar 2021 Disney+ Day Special

pixar-project-transgender-character-1265579.jpg

Pixar Showcase now premiering on Disney+. 

“Ciao Alberto”

ciao-alberto-e1635959629119.jpg

Luca spinoff now premiering on Disney+. 

Olaf Presents

olaf-presents.jpg

Now Premiering on Disney+.

Home Sweet Home Alone

home-sweet-home-alone.jpg

New Movie Now Premiering on Disney+

The World According to Jeff Goldblum

jeff-goldblum-season-2.jpg

Season 2 Premiere Now Streaming. Episodes 1-5 available. 

The Making of Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles

billie-eilish-disney-plus-virtual-concert-trailer-preview-releas-1276583.jpg

Billie Eilish concert documentary film now streaming on Disney+. 

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.

doogie-kamealoha-md-opening-title-sequence-release-date-disney-p-1277898.jpg

Doogie Howser reboot now streaming its finale on Disney+. 

Intertwined (Entrelazados)

disney-hotstar-intertwined.jpg

Disney+ Hotstar series season premiere now available. 

