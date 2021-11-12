Disney+ Releases Guide To All The New Originals Debuting On Disney+ Day

Happy Disney+ Day to you! If you are reading this then obviously you are ready for the deluge of new content reveals that Disney is going to be showcasing for Disney+ today. Everything from Marvel to Star Wars to Disney animated and live-action movies will all be on full display; however, Disney isn’t just using DIsney+ Day to promote what’s coming to Disney+, they are also dropping some big new content on the streaming service, starting today!
Disney already gave fans early access to the IMAX enhanced Marvel movies in its content library – and below you’ll find the full list of all the new Disney+ content that’s now available on Disney+ Day!
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings now available (free) on Disney+.
Jungle Cruise
Jungle Cruise movie now available (free) on Disney+.
Under the Helmet: The Legacy of Boba Fett
Star Wars Retrospective now premiering on Disney+.
Marvel Studios’ 2021 Disney+ Day Special
Marvel Studios showcase special now premiering on Disney+.
Marvel Studios Legends: Hawkeye
Look at Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye and his role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise, now streaming on Disney+.
Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Behind-the-scenes look at the making of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings now streaming on Disney+.
Pixar 2021 Disney+ Day Special
Pixar Showcase now premiering on Disney+.
“Ciao Alberto”
Luca spinoff now premiering on Disney+.
Olaf Presents
Now Premiering on Disney+.
Home Sweet Home Alone
New Movie Now Premiering on Disney+
The World According to Jeff Goldblum
Season 2 Premiere Now Streaming. Episodes 1-5 available.
The Making of Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles
Billie Eilish concert documentary film now streaming on Disney+.
Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.
Doogie Howser reboot now streaming its finale on Disney+.
Intertwined (Entrelazados)
Disney+ Hotstar series season premiere now available.