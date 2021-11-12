Marvel’s Spider-Man: Freshman Year Reveals Peter Parker’s MCU Origin Story

Marvel Studios animated series Spider-Man: Freshman Year is opening the yearbook on Peter Parker’s untold origin story in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Announced during Disney+ Day’s Marvel Studios 2021 streaming special sizzle reel, Spider-Man: Freshman Year reveals what happened to the spider-bitten teenage high school student before being caught in the web of the Avengers in Captain America: Civil War. Tom Holland first played a 15-year-old Peter Parker in 2016’s Civil War, set two months before 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming. The first Spidey solo co-produced by Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios established Peter as a sophomore attending Midtown School of Science and Technology.

Spider-Man: Freshman Year “follows Peter Parker on his way to becoming Spider-Man in the MCU, with a journey unlike we’ve ever seen and a style that celebrates the character’s early comic book roots,” reads the official synopsis.

See the first look at a freshman Peter Parker in the title treatment below.

Jeff Trammel (Disney’s Amphibia and The Owl House, Cartoon Network’s Craig of the Creek) serves as head writer and executive producer. Marvel-Disney did not announce who would voice Peter Parker in Freshman Year.

An animated Spider-Man, voiced by Hudson Thames, appeared in the “What If… Zombies?!” episode of Disney+’s What If…?, Marvel Studios’ first animated series. Previous Spider-Man animated series produced by Disney — but not Kevin Feige’s Marvel Studios — include Marvel Animation and Disney TV’s Ultimate Spider-Man and Disney XD series Marvel’s Spider-Man.

https://twitter.com/disneyplus/status/1459200132319043584?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Disney+ on Friday also announced X-Men ’97, a revival of the beloved ’90s animated series and the first X-Men title from Marvel Studios, Season 2 of What If…?, and animated spin-off series Marvel Zombies.

Read on for more Marvel reveals from Disney+ Day 2021. Holland’s Peter Parker returns in Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios co-production Spider-Man: No Way Home, the new movie playing exclusively in theaters on December 17.

