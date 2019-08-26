Every Disney+ Movie and Show Announced So Far

On November 12th, The Walt Disney Company is aiming to change the entire entertainment landscape with the launch of its exclusive streaming service, Disney+. The service has been talked about for the last couple of years and now it’s finally time for the House of Mouse to bring it to life. With a massive library of Disney, Marvel, Pixar and Star Wars content already available, an an incredibly affordable $6.99 per month price tag, Disney+ will immediately be one of the most in-demand streaming services on the market.

At this point, original programs are just icing on the cake for Disney+, as the service could easily be a hot commodity even without them. But that hasn’t stopped Disney from sending a substantial slate of originals into production, all of which are already gaining plenty of buzz from fans.

The Disney+ panel at D23 Expo took place this past Friday evening, and host Yvette Nicole Brown partnered with the casts and creators from a lot of these upcoming originals to reveal everything that’s in store for the service, both at launch in November and into the years ahead. Spoiler alert: There is A LOT to look forward to.

Here’s a guide to every project currently in the works at Disney+!

Star Wars: The Mandalorian

The first live-action TV series in Star Wars history is going to be the major tentpole for Disney+ at launch. Created by Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, the series follows a league of bounty hunters in the years following Return of the Jedi. Pedro Pascal stars with Gina Carano, Nick Nolte, Giancarlo Esposito, Werner Herzog, Taika Waititi, and Ming Na-Wen.

The Mandalorian will premiere on launch day for Disney+ with eight total episodes set for the first season. A second season is already in the works.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

The other TV series that will be available on launch day is an ultra-meta look at the world of the Disney Channel Original Movie franchise High School Musical.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series follows a group of teenagers as they try to put on a production of the popular show they all know and love.

Lady and the Tramp

Disney has been all-in on the live-action remakes over the last couple of years, and that trend will continue onto the Disney+ streaming platform. One of the two original movies available at launch will be a reimagining of the Disney classic Lady and the Tramp.

The all-star cast of this remake includes Tessa Thompson, Justin Theroux, Kiersey Clemons, Thomas Mann, Janelle Monae, Benedict Wong, and Sam Elliot.

Noelle

Along with Lady and the Tramp, Noelle will be available on November 12th, the first day that Disney+ is live. It follows the story of Noelle Kringle, the daughter of Santa Claus, who is on a mission to retrieve her brother so that he can replace their father in time for Christmas Eve.

Noelle stars Anna Kendrick, Bill Hader, Shirley MacLaine, and Billy Eichner.

Encore

Encore is set to be one of the first to unscripted projects coming to Disney+. Produced and hosted by Kristen Bell, Encore gives adults a chance to go back to their old high schools with their classmates and put on a new production of a show they did when they were students.

The World According to Jeff Goldblum

The second of the unscripted projects ready for launch day is an eccentric look at various jobs, foods, and other parts of the world.

The series is called The World According to Jeff Goldblum, hosted by none other than the iconic Jurassic Park star himself. The first trailer was released at D23, and it looks even quirkier than you’d imagine.

Monsters at Work

This animated series is based on the world and characters of Pixar’s Monsters, Inc. franchise, taking place after the events of the first film. Monsters at Work follows the story of Tylor Tuskman, a mechanic on the team at Monsters, Inc. that desperately wants to work on the Laugh Floor alongside his idols Mike and Scully.

Original franchise stars Billy Crystal, John Goodman, John Ratzenberger, Jennifer Tilly, and Bob Peterson are going to return for the series, along with newcomers Ben Feldman, Aisha Tyler, Kelly Marie Tran, Henry Winkler, Lucas Neff, Alanna Ubach, and Stephen Stanton. The series is slated to arrive in 2020.

Star Wars: Rogue One Prequel Series

Along with The Mandalorian, there are a couple of high-profile Star Wars projects in the works at Disney+, one of which is a Rogue One prequel series about Cassian Andor.

Diego Luna will reprise his role as Andor in the series, joined by Alan Tudyk as K-2SO. It’s set in the early days of the Rebellion and will arrive in the second year of Disney+.

Obi-Wan Kenobi Series

This is the project that fans have been waiting for years and years to see. There wasn’t a lot to love about the Star Wars prequels, but Ewan McGregor’s turn as Obi-Wan Kenobi was certainly one of that trilogy’s highlights. Fortunately we’re going to get to see him in action once again.

There are very little details available regarding this Obi-Wan series, but it will take place around the same time as Solo: A Star Wars Story and McGregor will reprise his iconic role.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Star Wars: The Clone Wars was cancelled after five seasons on the air, but Disney and Lucasfilm are bringing the ever-popular animated series back for a sixth installment.

12 episodes of The Clone Wars have been ordered for the new Disney+ season and they are going to start releasing on the service in February 2020.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

There have been Marvel television shows in in the past, produced by Marvel TV, effectively keeping them separated from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While Marvel TV is going to continue making content on various platforms and networks in the future, Marvel Studios is getting in on the action as well.

The first Marvel show coming to Disney+ is The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, following the journey of Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes after Captain America’s departure at the end of Avengers: Endgame. Both Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan are reprising their roles, along with Sharon Carter and Daniel Bruhl. They’ll all be joined by Wyatt Russell , who is playing John Walker, aka U.S. Agent.

Every live-action Marvel Studios project on this list will take place in the MCU, which means that the events of the shows will impact the theatrical films and vice-versa.

WandaVision

This series is perhaps the most mysterious of all Marvel’s projects coming to Disney+. Jac Shaeffer is writing and producing WandaVision, which has been described as a “half classic sitcom, half MCU spectacular” look at Scarlet Witch and Vision. There’s no telling if they’re going to be existing in another reality or time, given that Vision died in Avengers: Infinity War.

Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany returning to play the two lead characters, joined in the series by Kat Dennings (back as Darcy Lewis from Thor), Randall Park (again as Ant-Man and the Wasp‘s Jimmy Woo), and Kathryn Hahn.

Loki

Tom Hiddleston returns as the popular Loki, travelling through time and influencing the events of human history in the alternate timeline created when he stole the Space Stone from 2012 in Avengers: Endgame.

The series consists of six total episodes and will arrive in 2021. Michael Waldron is serving as creator and executive producer.

Hawkeye

The Hawkeye torch in the MCU is being passed from Clint Barton to Kate Bishop, just as it was in the comics.

Jeremy Renner returns for the Hawkeye series on Disney+, that will see his titular character training Kate Bishop to take over the mantle for him. This will allow Bishop to then play Hawkeye in the theatrical films.

Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, Moon Knight

During the Disney+ panel at D23 on Friday evening, Kevin Feige and Marvel Studios announced three more live-action TV projects joining the roster that was unveiled back at San Diego Comic-Con.

Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk are all set for the Phase 4 series treatment on the streaming service, though they’re all still a couple of years away at least. Only Ms. Marvel has a showrunner attached, with British writer and comedian Bisha K. Ali serving in the role.

What If…?

In addition to the live-action TV shows, Marvel is producing an animated program called What If…?, an anthology that will take an important moment from the history of the MCU and “turn it on its head.”

Jeffrey Wright will take on the role of The Watcher in the series and he’ll be joined by nearly every actor from the MCU, reprising their roles in a vocal capacity.

Lizzie McGuire Reboot

One of the big surprises to come from the Disney+ panel on Friday was the news that one of the most popular Disney Channel character of all time would be returning for a new series.

Original Lizzie McGuire series creator Terry Minsky has developed a reboot of the series that follows the titular character as a 30-year-old millennial living in New York City. Hilary Duff will be reprising her beloved role.

Diary of a Female President

Unlike every other TV project coming to Disney+, Diary of a Female President will actually be produced by an outside studio (CBS). Gina Rodriguez will star in and executive produce the series, which is told from the point of view of a 12-year-old who navigates her life as a middle-schooler on her way to becoming the future president.

Rodriguez plays the future version of the character, currently serving as president. The series is going to launch in January.

Love, Simon

This TV series will serve as a sequel to Greg Berlanti’s hit 2018 film of the same name. While it takes place in the same world as the movie the show will feature a cast of all new characters.

Original writers Elizabeth Berger and Isaac Aptaker are serving as showrunners and the series is lead by young actors Michael Cimino and Ana Ortiz.

The Sandlot

Yes, Disney is rebooting The Sandlot as a TV series with original screenwriter David Mickey Evans. This version of the property will focus on the children of the characters from the first movie.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, all of the original cast is going to be reprising their roles in the series.

Other Originals

Movies:

Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made

Stargirl

Togo

Phineas & Ferb: Candace Against the Universe

Unscripted Series