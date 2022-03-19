Moon Knight’s Oscar Isaac Says He Would Love Midnight Sons Team-Up





Moon Knight star Oscar Issac says that he would welcome a Midnight Sons team-up at some point in the future. The actor sat down with Strip Marvel to talk about the Disney+ series. During the interview, he got asked which two Avengers teammates would be on his wishlist for a team-up. Well, Isaac says that he would prefer to mix it up with the Midnight Sons. The Moon Knight star mentions The Punisher, Ghost Rider, and Daredevil by name. (That sound you hear is Defenders Saga fans cheering in celebration.) Nothing has been announced on this front yet. Daredevil is in the MCU as of Spider-Man: No Way Home. But, there’s been no sign of Ghost Rider or The Punisher so far.

However, with the Multiverse wide open, it’s not hard to see a few avenues where Marc Spector could run into Frank Castle or The Spirit of Vengeance crossing paths with Blade the Vampire Hunter. Things are getting stranger with every passing project, but fans are going to like hearing the actor trying to speak this crossover into reality.

Recently, one of Moon Knight’s producers spoke to Total Film about where the character will eventually end up. Jeremy Slater seems to think Isaac is on a collision course with The Avengers. Who knows what the future holds, but there will be some sort of team-up down the line.

“The honest answer is I don’t know,” Slater tells the magazine. “Because [Marvel boss] Kevin [Feige] is the guy who decides all that stuff. Look, if it was up to me, he would be part of the Avengers. It’s absolutely not up to me, but I think that is the goal!”

Another producer on the Disney+ show said that they were proud of how little this show is attached to the current MCU. Grant Curtis explained how they were paving the way for something entirely new in a press release from Marvel.

“There’s no attachment to the current MCU. He’s brand-new, and he is going on a brand-new adventure. We really think the fans are going to enjoy it,” Curtis wrote in the media material. “There are multiple aspects of Moon Knight that get us internally jazzed at Marvel Studios. But one of the unique aspects of this character is it’s taking Marvel Studios to its Iron Man and Tony Stark roots. That was a character that was obviously built from the ground up, and it is the same with Marc Spector.”

Here’s how Disney+ is describing Moon Knight’s big introduction. “Moon Knight follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.”

Do you want to see Midnight Sons before the Avengers assemble again? Let us know down in the comments!