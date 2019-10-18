Mickey Mouse Documentary Announced for Disney+

Disney on Friday announced an Untitled Mickey Mouse Documentary, an exclusive documentary coming to the Disney+ streaming service. A close look at Walt Disney’s most famous creation who serves as the mascot of the Walt Disney Company, the film “will work to decode Mickey’s deeper significance, getting to the core of what his cultural impact says about each of us, and about our world,” according to a Disney press release. The documentary was first announced during the International Documentary Association, where Disney also announced Howard, Wolfgang and a re-launched People & Places.

Academy Award, Grammy Award, and Emmy Award-winning documentarian Morgan Neville (Won’t You Be My Neighbor?, 20 Feet From Stardom) will produce the Mickey Mouse documentary directed by Jeff Malmberg (Marwencol, Shangri-La). Tremolo Productions, behind the Fred Rogers-focused documentary Won’t You Be My Neighbor?, and Lincoln Square Productions, behind the ABC-aired What Would You Do?, back the project.

Other Disney+ nonfiction content includes The World According to Jeff Goldblum, starring Thor: Ragnarok‘s Jeff Goldblum; Encore!, from Frozen star and executive producer Kristen Bell; Marvel’s Hero Project; the Joe Quesada-hosted Storyboards; Marvel’s 616; and the six-hour The Imagineering Story — exploring the 67-year history of Walt Disney Imagineering — from director and producer Leslie Iwerks (The Pixar Story), the daughter of Mickey Mouse co-creator Ub Iwerks.

Disney has also acquired the worldwide distribution rights for Howard, highlighting the untold story of late lyricist Howard Ashman, the prolific lyricist behind animated Disney classics The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast and Aladdin. Beauty and the Beast and The Lion King producer Don Hahn, who last served as director and producer on the Walt Disney Feature Animation-focused documentary Waking Sleeping Beauty, directs.

“Disney has a rich history in nonfiction storytelling that dates back to the 1940s,” said Ricky Strauss, president, content & marketing, Disney+. “The projects announced and showcased here today reflect Disney+’s commitment to building on Walt’s storytelling ethos and core values of creativity, innovation, and exploration.”

