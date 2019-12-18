Disney+ Reveals Everything Being Added Through January 10th

As we prepare to head into the new year, and a new decade, Disney+ is finally getting ready to add a bunch of new movies and shows for everyone to stream once the calendar turns. It may have seemed like the vast majority of Disney’s library was available when the service launched last month, but Disney is now showing just how many more titles there are to add in the future. Whether they be new episodes of popular originals, or old movies we forgot we loved, Disney+ is adding plenty to its roster in 2020.

On Tuesday, Disney+ revealed the list of movies and TV episodes coming to the service from December 31st to January 10th. There are new episodes of shows like High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and Forky Asks a Question, as expected, but there are also some surprises on the way. Movies like Holes and Cool Runnings are on the way early in the month, as are the first two seasons of The Proud Family.

The most popular addition to Disney+ next month is undoubtedly the live-action remake of Aladdin, which arrived in theaters earlier this year. The Guy Ritchie film, starring Will Smith, earned more than $1 billion at the box office, and fans are excited to give it another watch on the streaming service.

You can take a look at all of the new Disney+ additions below!

12/31

Marvel’s Spider-Man (Season 2)

1/1

America’s National Parks (Season 1)

Austin & Ally (Season 1-4)

Billy Dilley’s Super-Duper Subterranean Summer (Season 1)

Bugged (Short)

Continent 7: Antarctica (Season 1)

Cool Runnings

Dog: Impossible (Season 1)

Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER (Season 8)

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (Season 7)

Dr. T, Lone Star Vet (Season 1)

Drain Alcatraz

Drain The Bermuda Triangle

Drain The Great Lakes

Drain The Ocean: WWII

Drain The Oceans (Season 2)

Drain The Sunken Pirate City

Drain The Titanic

El Materdor (Short)

First Class Chefs: Family Style (Season 1)

Hacksaw

Holes

Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors – Battle Of The Bands

Marvel Super Hero Adventures (Shorts) (Season 2-3)

Marvel: 75 Years, From Pop To Pulp!

Moon Mater (Short)

Muppet Babies Show And Tell (Shorts) (Season 2-3)

One Strange Rock (Season 1)

Out There With Jack Randall (Season 1)

Randy Cunningham: 9th Grade Ninja (Season 1-2)

Red Tails

Rescue Squad Mater (Short)

Soy Luna (Season 1)

Spinning (Short)

Super Rhino (Short)

The Golden Touch (Short)

The Lodge (Season 1-2)

The Proud Family (Season 1-2)

The Super Hero Squad Show (Season 1-2)

Time Travel Mater (Short)

Tokyo Mater (Short)

Unidentified Flying Mater (Short)

Vaprinia Ghouls Girls Rock! (Shorts) (Season 1)

Wild Russia (Season 1)

Year Million (Season 1)

1/2

Life Below Zero (Season 13)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – “Opening Night”

After months of rehearsals, the theater kids gear up for an unforgettable opening night. But when unexpected audience members show up to shake the cast to its core, will the show “go on” if the Wildcats aren’t all in this together?

Encore! – “Pippin”

Thirty-five years ago, high school classmates from Youth Performing Arts High School in Louisville, Kentucky performed the Broadway classic “Pippin.” Now, the cast returns to reprise the roles of their youth with the help of Broadway professionals. William Bradford, the director from the original musical “Pippin,” helps co-direct this performance.

Marvel’s Hero Project – “Radiant Jayera”

Jayera is a young woman who has been working to level the playing field for those in her neighborhood who could use support in hard financial times. From fundraising for Free Wash Day to holding pop-up “pay what you can” shops, her community service is a benchmark of humanitarianism in her town. Now, Marvel recognizes her incredible work by making her a Super Hero.

The World According to Jeff Goldblum – “Coffee”

Jeff Goldblum is buzzed about COFFEE as he learns the secrets behind its popularity and ubiquity. From driving cattle on the Texan plains to enjoying a late-night cup of Joe and meeting the brains behind ‘Latte Art,’ Jeff delves into a drink that’s becoming both an art and a science, while he also plays a crucial role in facilitating social interaction.

One Day At Disney – “Bob Iger: CEO”

Bob Iger recalls the early days of his career and shares what inspires him as Disney’s CEO.

Pick of the Litter – “Training Begins”

After returning to Guide Dogs for the Blind, the dogs begin formal training.

Forky Asks A Question – “What is Cheese?”

Buttercup, annoyed with all of Forky’s questions, speed teaches everything there is.

1/8

Aladdin (2019)

1/10

Destino (Short)

Marvel’s Runaways (Season 3)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 10 – “Act Two”

It’s Act Two of opening night, and the stakes have never been higher. After last-minute cast changes in Act One — and so much left unsaid between Ricky and Nini — there’s more drama offstage than on.

Marvel’s Hero Project – “Spectacular Sidney”

Sidney fell in love with reading at a young age, but he wasn’t finding a lot of stories with characters who resembled him. So,he established his Books-n-Bros club, targeted to young, African-American boys to spread his love of reading and improve literacy skills. He wanted other kids like him to share in the power of stories, and now Marvel wants everyone to know the Super Hero Sidney is.

The World According to Jeff Goldblum – “Cosmetics”

Jeff Goldblum faces the truth about COSMETICS and discovers that it is a vehicle for both embracing who you are or becoming someone else entirely. From taking a crash course on all things cosmetic and learning the spiritual meaning behind Native American face designs to getting groovy at a drag-queen show, Jeff gets to the root of why the world is crazy for COSMETICS.

One Day At Disney – “Modern Family: Cast & Crew”

The cast & crew of Modern Family describe what it’s like to be a part of the infamous Pritchett-Dunphy-Tucker clan.

Pick of the Litter – “Next Level Training”

The training dogs advance. Amara’s fate is determined. Raffi is returned for formal training.

Forky Asks A Question – “What is Reading?”

The energetic Peas-n-a-Pod siblings teach Forky about reading and how it is done, with a little help from Mr. Spell.

SparkShorts – “Loop”

In “Loop,” two kids at canoe camp find themselves adrift on a lake, unable to move forward until they find a new way to connect and see the world through each other’s eyes. This film breaks new ground by featuring Pixar’s first non-verbal autistic character.

