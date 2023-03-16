Disney+ Announces New TV and Movie Arrivals for April 2023

March is only halfway over but Disney+ is already looking ahead to April. The Walt Disney Company's streaming service has been steadily adding new library content and originals to its library over the past couple of years, and those additions will continue next month. April will see some big original titles make their way to the Disney+ streaming lineup. The third season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian premiered on Disney+ earlier this month. The weekly release episodes will continue into April, as nearly every week in the month has a new episode of The Mandalorian set to debut. The season finale will be released on April 19th. The following week, Disney+ will debut Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures. On April 28th, Disney will release its next big live-action adaptation directly on Disney+. Peter Pan & Wendy, a new take on the classic Peter Pan story, will be an exclusive for the streaming service. You can check out the full list of Disney+ April additions below!

April 2 The Ghost and Molly McGee (S2, 5 episodes)

Spring Shorts-Tacular with the Ghost and Molly McGee prevnext

April 5 Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks Showdown (S1) The Crossover - All Episodes Streaming

Based on the critically-acclaimed best-selling novel in-verse by Kwame Alexander, "The Crossover" introduces teen brothers Josh and Jordan Bell, widely considered basketball phenoms. Through his lyrical poetry, an adult version of Josh, aka Filthy McNasty, narrates the story of he and his brother's coming of age, on and off the court, as their former professional basketball player father adjusts to life after basketball, and their mother finally pursues lifelong dreams of her own. Journey to the Center of the Earth – Season 1 Premiere (All Episodes Streaming)

Diego is sent by his parents to a camp run by Pompilio Calderón. There, together with his siblings and friends, he finds the abandoned car of his grandmother Pola, and following her footsteps, he arrives to a mysterious portal leading to another dimension. When Diego discovers a powerful family secret, he understands he must protect the dimension he has found, but his mission is not that simple – Pompilio and his henchman Claudio will do everything in their power to destroy this fantastic world they have encountered. Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Chapter 22

The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together. prevnext

April 9 The Owl House (S3, 1 episode) prevnext

April 12 Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (S11)

Kiff (S1, 5 episodes)

Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (S1, 5 episodes) Rennervations – All Episodes Streaming

"RENNERVATIONS," is an original four-part series that embraces Jeremy Renner's lifelong passion to give back to communities around the world by reimagining unique purpose-built vehicles to meet a community's needs. Every build has a purpose. Behind the big screen, Renner is a construction veteran with a passion for purchasing and re-imagining huge vehicles with the help of his connections in the worldwide fabricator culture. With his best friend and business partner, Rory Millikin, and an all-star build crew, Renner travels the globe to reimagine decommissioned vehicles and rebuild them to serve a new purpose, such as turning a tour bus into a mobile music studio, a delivery truck into a mobile water treatment facility, a shuttle bus into a mobile recreation center, and a city bus into a mobile dance studio. It's All Right! – All Episodes Streaming

This is the story of Pedro, a young Law student who dreams of becoming a music star. Pedro meets Ana by chance. With her by his side, the road to success seems possible, but soon Pedro is faced with a choice between going after his dream of becoming successful or having a life full of music and good vibes with Ana. Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Chapter 23

The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together. prevnext

April 14 Oswald the Lucky Rabbit prevnext

April 19 Big City Greens (S3, 4 episodes)

Hamster & Gretel (S1, 4 episodes)

PJ Masks: Power Heroes (S1, 7 episodes) Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Season 3 Finale

The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together. prevnext

April 22 Secrets of the Elephants prevnext

April 26 Dino Ranch (S2, 5 episodes)

Going Fur Gold (S1)

Saturdays (S1, 5 episodes) Matildas: The World at Our Feet - All Episodes Streaming

This is the inspirational and intimate behind-the-scenes story of the Matildas – Australia's women's national football team working towards the World Cup on home soil. We follow the players on and off the field as they inspire the next generation. Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (Shorts) – Season 1 Premiere

Set during The High Republic era, the animated series follows Jedi younglings as they study the ways of the Force, explore the galaxy, help citizens and creatures in need, and learn valuable skills needed to become Jedi along the way. prevnext