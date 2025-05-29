Disney+ Launches New Perks for Subscribers: Here’s How to Claim Rewards & Benefits

Your Disney+ subscription now includes a whole new world: rewards. Disney announced on Thursday that it has launched the Disney+ Perks program, which offers Disney+ and bundle subscribers rewards, subscriber-only discounts, everyday savings, and access to one-of-a-kind experiences and limited-time sweepstakes — including a chance to attend the Hollywood red carpet premiere of Freakier Friday or a vacation on the Disney Cruise Line’s new ship, the Disney Destiny. The always-on program is live as of May 29 for U.S. subscribers with additional international rollouts to follow later this year.

Disney+ Perks is available for free to current Disney+ and bundle subscribers. To enroll in the program and access your rewards, simply visit the website (disneyplus.com/perks) or the new “Perks” tab below select titles and login with your Disney+ credentials. As long as you have an active Disney+ subscription, you’ll automatically have access to the offerings.

The Disney+ Perks dashboard is where you’ll access your subscriber-only benefits, which are sorted into three categories: Special Offers, Sweepstakes, and Dropping Soon, where members can keep track of current and upcoming Perks.

At launch, Disney+ and bundle subscribers will have access to:

A chance to win tickets to the Freakier Friday World Premiere and be among the first to see the all-new sequel before it arrives in theaters August 8

A chance to win a 4-night cruise on the Disney Destiny, the newest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, sailing from Ft. Lauderdale beginning November 2025

A 6-month free DashPass membership from DoorDash (for New to Doordash subscribers only)

20% off on adidas.com and in the adidas app

15% off purchases at Funko.com and Loungefly.com

A 3-month free trial of CLEAR+

A 2-month Super Duolingo free trial

Free in-game emoji from Disney Emoji Blitz

Early access to the closed release of Disney Pinnacle by Dapper Labs, a monthly Mystery Capsule + until June 26th to claim a $10 Dapper Credit

Special summer savings at Walt Disney World Resort: Stay 2 nights or longer at select Disney Resorts Collection hotels and get rates starting from $99 per night at Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort

Free MONOPOLY GO! and Star Wars TIE fighter in-game TOKEN

Disney also announced that Hulu Perks will launch on June 2. The streamer’s first-ever suite of offerings will complement the Disney+ Perks program by unlocking even more benefits for Hulu and bundle subscribers throughout the summer, including prizes from and inspired by Hulu originals like The Handmaid’s Tale and Only Murders in the Building.

Upcoming Hulu-exclusive Perks include chances to win tickets to Lollapalooza, a taping of ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and passes to San Diego Comic-Con 2025, plus Perks from partners like Microsoft, Pure Green, LG Electronics, and more. Entering a sweepstakes is as easy as accessing your Perks dashboard and clicking a button.

“Our fans are some of the most passionate in the world, and Perks are our way of thanking them for subscribing to Disney+,” said Samantha Rosenberg, Executive Vice President, Marketing, Disney+. “Whether it’s access to in-demand experiences that only Disney can offer or everyday savings and special discounts from top brands, we’re building two complimentary programs that are all about celebrating our viewers.”

Disney notes that new Disney+ and Hulu perks “will drop regularly, giving fans more reasons to check in, discover something new and engage with the stories they love.”