Disney+ Subscription Price Going Up This Week

More than a year after it first launched here in the United States, Disney+ is finally going to be raising its domestic subscription price. Disney first announced back in December that the price of Disney+ in the US was going to be going up by just a little bit in the early months of 2021. The date of that price hike arrives this Friday, March 26th. Fortunately, the price of a subscription isn't going up by that much.

The current price for a Disney+ subscription is $6.99 each month. Once the price hike goes into effect, Disney+ will cost $7.99 per month. Considering the contents of the Disney+ library, and the fact that it's still substantially cheaper than other services, this price hike likely isn't going to be seen as a deal-breaker by many. Still, money is money, and seeing a subscription price get raised is never fun.

This will also affect the price of an annual subscription, which is currently set at $70 each year. With the increase, the annual plan will now be raised to $80 each year. That still saves some money compared to the monthly subscription.

If you subscribe to the Disney streaming bundle, which includes Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+, you'll see your subscription raised from $12.99 to $13.99 per month.

This price hike was always inevitable, especially when you think about how much shows like WandaVision and The Mandalorian cost to produce. Still, at $8 each month and several Marvel and Star Wars shows on the way, Disney+ feels like one of the better deals in streaming.

