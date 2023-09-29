Marvel's X-Men Movie Writer Search Reportedly Starting Soon

Marvel Studios is ready to get moving on its upcoming film slate. While projects like The Marvels are complete and ready to release, the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike has put a pause on production for next year's Captain America: New World Order and Deadpool 3. Beyond that, scripting on distant blockbusters, most notably Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars, had been indefinitely halted due to the writers' strike. With the WGA and AMPTP reaching an official agreement earlier this week, screenwriters are heading back to work, meaning ongoing scripts can resume the writing process. Looking further down the line, studios are able to assemble writers rooms for projects that are currently no more than an idea.

For Marvel Studios, the biggest untapped project is X-Men. When Disney officially acquired 20th Century Fox in 2019, Marvel President Kevin Feige name-dropped the fan-favorite faction of mutants at San Diego Comic-Con, teasing that they were in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's plans. In the four years since that tease, progress on an official X-Men film has been quiet.

Marvel Studios Begins Search For X-Men Writer

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

Mutants are on the way.

As reported by Deadline, Marvel Studios are placing writers meetings for later this fall. Those meetings will seek pitches for an X-Men movie. It was added that there is "no rush" to fill this position since this untitled Marvel Studios's X-Men film does not have a release date yet. Speculation points to a writer decision being made in early 2024.

Even though no founding members of the X-Men team from the comics have popped up in the MCU through four phases, seeds for mutants have already been planted. The finale of Ms. Marvel Season 1 came with the big revelation that Iman Vellani's titular hero actually possessed the mutant gene. Two months prior, Patrick Stewart's Professor X appeared in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, showing face as a variant on Earth-838.

When Will Mutants Debut in the MCU?

ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis spoke with Kevin Feige at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 and jokingly asked if the X-Men would be saved for Phase 10, as it would use the Roman numeral "X."

"You want to wait till Phase 10 for the X-Men? Alright, that's longer than I want to wait. But I guess," Feige responded.

Marvel Studios's X-Men is in early development.