Werewolf By Night Reportedly Appearing in Future Marvel Studios Project

The Marvel Cinematic Universe could be getting a heck of a lot spookier if one recent scoop proves accurate. In a new report from fan blog GWW, which you should take with a grain of salt, Marvel Studios is looking to add Jack Russell — a.k.a. Werewolf by Night — to an upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe property. The report doesn’t suggest which property the shape-shifting werewolf is currently being eyed for, but there seem to be two major options.

First and foremost, many would probably think Russell would be appearing in the newly-announced Moon Knight show set to hit Disney+ at some point in the next few years. The two characters have had a pretty long relationship in the Marvel comics mythos — in fact, Moon Knight first appeared in Werewolf by Night #32 from Doug Moench and Don Perlin.

Another option would be the Mahershala Ali-led Blade movie announced at Comic-Con. Despite knowing virtually nothing about the long-awaited remake, Werewolf by Night is definitely something that’d fit in the vampire-hunting mythos the Daywalker oftentimes finds himself in.

Either way, it’s likely the character would serve a supporting character role to the main hero instead of filling an antagonistic void. Though he can’t control his werewolf-based rampages some times, Russel is nearly always painted as a hero or anti-hero of sorts. Most recently, Werewolf by Night got involved in the hijinks of Deadpool in Gerry Duggan’s acclaimed Deadpool run. There, fans saw the Merc with a Mouth try blowing Russell’s head off with a shotgun. Fortunately enough for werewolf fans everywhere, Russell survived the incident and was able to regrow his head…because, comics.

Moon Knight has yet to set a release date. Do you think Werewolf by Night will be appearing in Moon Knight or something else?

