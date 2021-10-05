Disney Princess Concert Tour Postponed Due To COVID

The Disney Princess Concert Tour has been postponed due to COVID-19. On Twitter they posted a message to let the fans know what was going on. But, for those who thought they would be heading to an arena to see all of their favorites, it’s a sad moment. Last week saw Disney’s Aladdin also have to push things back as some cases were detected among those in the production company. The Princess Tour is a massive undertaking with 85 cities on the list, and a lot of those dates will have to wait now. However, if you’re in one of the cities that are scheduled for 2022, there is some good news. February through April are scheduled to go ahead as planned. That means Red Bank, NJ, Brockville, NY, Pensacola, FL, Evans, GA, Louisville, KY, and Oshkosh, WI will have to figure out something else to do in those evenings. Check out what the official Disney Concert Twitter had to say down below:

An important announcement regarding fall dates for the #DisneyPrincessConcert. 👑 pic.twitter.com/PYZ4XosUa4 — Disney Concerts (@Disneyconcerts) October 5, 2021

“Out of the best interests for the health and safety of our ticket buyers and their families, Disney Princess – The Concert shows scheduled to take place between November 1 and December 12, 2021 are being rescheduled to 2022. While purchased tickets will be honored for any rescheduled shows where possible, please contact your point of purchase for all options, including refunds. If your show has unfortunately not been rescheduled at this time, please contact your point of purchase for a full refund. Shows schedule between February 1 and April 16, 2022 remain as planned.”

Disney previously described the tour:

“For generations, Disney’s Princesses have enchanted us with their courage and kindness. Their music has been the soundtrack to our lives. Now, for the first time in forever, that beloved music will be celebrated in Disney Princess – The Concert! Be our guest as an all-star quartet of Broadway and animated film icons celebrate all the Disney Princesses in an unforgettable evening of songs, animation, and stories, alongside their magical Music Director and enchanting Prince.”

“Your every dream will come true as these acclaimed performers sing your favorite Disney Princess songs, and share their exclusive, hilarious and heartfelt behind-the-scenes stories from their time portraying princesses on the stage and screen. We invite you to become part of our world…dress up in your best royal attire and get ready for an unforgettable evening at Disney Princess – The Concert, presented by Pandora Jewelry.”

