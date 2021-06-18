New Disney Funko Pop Pre-Orders: Ultimate Princess, Small World, and Luca

Funko is on a big Disney kick today with the debut of Pop figure pre-orders that include upcoming Cruella live-action film, the Small World attraction, the upcoming Disney / Pixar film Luca, and figures for the Ultimate Princess Celebration. Here's the breakdown...

Disney's Ultimate Princess Celebration is described as "a yearlong event spotlighting the courage and kindness these Disney heroines inspire in fans all around the world." Events, experiences, and products will be part of the festivities, and these new Funko Pops are kicking things off. The wave includes Aurora, Ariel, Jasmine, and Tiana in the common Pop lineup along with a collection of Mystery Minis. Pre-orders for these Disney Princess Pop figures are live here at Walmart and here at Entertainment Earth now.

Next up we have the upcoming Disney/Pixar film Luca, which begins streaming on Disney+ on June 18th. The Funko Pop wave includes Paguro, Paguro (Land), Alberto Scorfano, Alberto Scorfano (Land), and Giulia Marcovaldo. Pre-orders for these figures are live here at Walmart and here at Entertainment Earth now.

If you're unfamiliar, Luca tells the story of a young boy and his friend who appear completely human and normal when they're out of the water, but they are really mysterious sea creatures. Their lives begin to change when they befriend a young girl on the surface. The film is directed by Enrico Casarosa with a script from Jesse Andrews and Mike Jones. The all-star vocal ensemble includes Jacob Tremblay, Maya Rudolph, Jack Dylan Grazer, Emma Berman, Marco Barricelli, and Jim Gaffigan.

Finally, the Small World Funko Pops are based on the iconic Disney Parks "It's a Small World" boat ride attraction that promotes global peace. The figures in the common lineup include the U.S., England, Japan, and Kenya. Pre-orders are live here at Walmart now.

