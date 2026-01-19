Disney+ Users Have Less Than a Week Left To Watch One of the Worst Horror Movies of All Time

For every The Shining, there’s a The Bye Bye Man. The horror genre is filled with just as many misses as there are hits, with films like Manos: The Hands of Fate, Jaws: The Revenge, and Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey top the list of some of the worst horror movies, but even those aren’t as bad as the horror movie about to depart Hulu and Disney+.

With a 0% critic score, Jeepers Creepers: Reborn lands dead last on Rotten Tomatoes’ ranking of 2022 horror movies, and its 7% audience rating isn’t any saving grace. A failed attempt to reboot the iconic Jeepers Creepers franchise, the Timo Vuorensola-directed movie centers around Laine, a young woman who begins to experience unexplained premonitions and disturbing visions linked to the urban myth of The Creeper when she travels to the Horror Hound Festival. The abysmally rated movie has been streaming on Disney+ as part of the Disney+ with Hulu bundle plan but is set to depart both platforms on January 26th.

Jeepers Creepers: Reborn Wasted the Franchise’s Potential

Jeepers Creepers: Reborn arrived during a period of legacy horror sequels and attempts to revive classic franchises, but it’s arguably one of the worst. While other movies like Halloween (2018) and Scream (2022) earned high ratings and successfully managed to breathe new life into their respective franchises, Jeepers Creepers: Reborn derailed the series. The movie isn’t even a “so bad it’s good” type of film but instead lands solidly as an insultingly terrible movie that butchered the iconic creature and franchise lore and really just failed to capture what made the original so great.

Feeling more like a low-effort attempt to reboot the franchise, Jeepers Creepers: Reborn was a catastrophic failure that suffered from a weak plot, bad acting, poor production values, terrible creature design, and next to no scares. The movie was described by critics as “a cheap knockoff” and “an abysmal film that shockingly sinks even lower than its predecessor,” the critically panned Jeepers Creepers 3. In Review Online’s Steven Warner dubbed the film “an utterly painful affair” and wrote that “an utterly painful affair.” Jeffrey M. Anderson wrote for Common Sense Media, “It’s so abominably bad that it, too, deserves to be erased for good,” and Collider’s review said, “Everything in Jeepers Creepers: Reborn is cringe-inducing to the point that even getting to the credits becomes a chore.”

Where to Stream Jeepers Creepers: Reborn After It Leaves Disney+ and Hulu?

Just like the ancient demonic creature the Creeper enters a 23-year rest period, Jeepers Creepers: Reborn is about to take a rest from streaming. The movie isn’t currently included on any other major streaming platform, and it’s not scheduled to appear on a different service by the end of the month. It is possible that the film will reappear on streaming at a later date, but only time will tell if that return will be the 23rd spring. In the meantime, horror fans have a few more days to watch Jeepers Creepers: Reborn on Disney+ with Hulu and Hulu before it exits on January 26th, and the movie will still be available to rent or purchase online after that.

