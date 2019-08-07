Disney Will Reportedly Continue the Planet of the Apes Series

When word came out that The Walt Disney Company had plans to purchase 20th Century Fox and other entertainment assets from News Corp., many fans speculated about the future of franchises including Avatar, Alien, Predator, and the X-Men. But there’s also one more huge franchise Disney has control of that will continue on in some form in the future.

During Bob Iger‘s share holder meeting for Disney investors earlier today, the CEO made it clear that they plan to continue the current Planet of the Apes prequel series for the foreseeable future.

The last movie in the franchise, War for the Planet of the Apes, helped cement filmmaker Matt Reeves as one of the brightest talents working on franchise films today. He now has the job of plotting Bruce Wayne’s next big screen adventure with The Batman.

Disney’s boss reiterated what was already said earlier this year, when Fox studio exec Emma Watts said they had plans for big franchises including Planet of the Apes, though they did not announce any new movies.

There’s also plans for new a new Home Alone reboot that will be home to the Disney+ streaming service, as well as other Fox franchises like Cheaper by the Dozen, Night at the Museum, and Diary of a Wimpy Kid. Disney has not offered a timeline for any of these projects, but they are committed to keeping the franchises going for the foreseeable future.