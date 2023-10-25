Doctor Who 60th-Anniversary Specials Trailer Reveals Disney+ Premiere Dates

Doctor Who has some brand-new release dates for three Disney+ specials. The streamer announced these with a trailer as well. On Saturday November 25, viewers can settle in for "The Star Beast." Then, on Saturday December 2, fans can enjoy "Wild Blue Yonder." Closing things out is "The Giggle" on Saturday December 9. Fans of the BBC staple were also treated to a clip of the beloved Fourteenth Doctor reuniting with Catherine Tate's Donna Temple-Noble. Disney+'s Doctor Who era is beginning with some real nods to nostalgia for longtime viewers. Neil Patrick Harris also stars as The Toymaker, a terrifying villain for the series.

In a bit of a twist, these three specials will air on Disney+ first in most territories. Viewers in the United Kingdom and Ireland need not fret because they will be broadcast on the BBC in those countries. Doctor Who is bringing back even more familiar faces for this trio of events. Jacqueline King, Karl Collins, Jemma Redgrae, Yasmin Finney, and Miriam Margolyes are all back with Ruth Madeley for good measure. Next year, those fans can get ready for Ncuti Gatwa's stint as the Fifteenth Doctor on the streaming service as well. Have a look at the massive Doctor Who trailer right here down below.



Doctor Who Bringing Big Changes For Disney+

(Photo: BBC)

For a lot of fans, they're still eagerly awaiting whatever Doctor Who has planned for Ncuti Gatwa's time in the role. When the Sex Education star was announced as the next Doctor, people online were thrilled at such a bold choice for the iconic character. Clearly, Davies shared in their excitement and wrote about it online when the news dropped. Both he and Gatwa had a lot to say about what is coming next in the statement, you can read some of those comments right here.

"The future is here and it's Ncuti!" Davies mused. "Sometimes talent walks through the door and it's so bright and bold and brilliant, I just stand back in awe and thank my lucky stars. Ncuti dazzled us, seized hold of the Doctor and owned those TARDIS keys in seconds. It's an honour to work with him, and a hoot, I can't wait to get started. I'm sure you're dying to know more, but we're rationing ourselves for now, with the wonderful Jodie's epic finale yet to come. But I promise you, 2023 will be spectacular!"

Doctor Who's Big Plans For Disney+

(Photo: BBC)

In some previous comments to the press, Russell T. Davies argued that Doctor Who should be a massive franchise like Star Wars, the Marvel Cinematic Universe or Star Trek. To wit, Doctor Who is bringing back some of Davies' trademark elements during his previous stint on the show. There's some rumors of a UNIT spin-off already making the rounds on social media.

"So I thought – with no criticism whatsoever towards the people who were running it at the time, because they were running it within the BBC's measures – it was time for the next stage for Doctor Who. I thought the streaming platforms are ready, the spin-offs are ready; I always believed in spin-offs when I was there," Davies explained to GQ earlier this year. "I did Torchwood as a spin-off, The Sarah Jane Adventures as a spin-off. Those spin-offs declined when I left, and I can see why. And I very much left after 2008, when the money became scarce, I think that's fair enough for the public service broadcaster that the money is spent on other things."

Are you excited for these Doctor Who specials? Let us know down in the comments!