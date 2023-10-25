Dashing Through the Snow Trailer Released by Disney+

Disney+ has released the trailer for their original family holiday comedy Dashing Through the Snow, which is set to debut November 17. The movie centers on a social worker for the Atlanta police department, and a Christmas Eve journey that helps him to remember the joy and magic of the yuletide season. Dashing Through the Snow stars Lil Rel Howery and Chris "Ludacris" Bridges in lead roles, along with Teyonah Parris and Oscar Nuñez. The movie is directed by Tim Story, the filmmaker behind Fantastic Four and last year's The Blackening.

Ludacris and Howery "gave each other the space and the support to give some really great performances," Story told EW. "There's a percentage of [the film] that's whimsical… and then there's a percentage of it that's very accessible and down-to-earth and grounded. And I think they found such a great combination of that… the way they kind of juxtaposed one another on screen. I got very lucky that they both were willing and able to do it."

You can see the trailer below.

Here's the synopsis for the film:

Eddie Garrick (Chris "Ludacris" Bridges) is a good-hearted man who has turned his back on Christmas due to a traumatic childhood experience. At the request of his wife Allison Garrick (Teyonah Parris), from whom he is separated, Eddie takes his 9-year-old daughter Charlotte (Madison Skye Validum) out with him on Christmas Eve, where they meet a mysterious man in a red suit named Nick (Lil Rel Howery). Eddie, who is a social worker, thinks the man is delusional and needs professional help, but when he evokes the wrath of a local politician (Oscar Nuñez), he and his daughter are taken on a magical adventure that just might restore his faith in Christmas.

Dashing through the Snow, which is directed by Tim Story and written by Scott Rosenberg, is produced by John Jacobs and Will Packer, with Tim Story, Johanna Byer, Ross Fanger, and Zac Unterman serving as executive producers. The film also stars Teyonah Parris, Madison Skye Validum, Oscar Nuñez, Ravi V. Patel, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Gina Brillon, Sebastian Sozzi, Kevin Connolly, and Zulay Henao.

Dashing Through the Snow will stream November 17, 2023, exclusively on Disney+.