Spider-Man: Far From Home Gets a Disney+ Release Date

Another one of the MCU’s Spider-Man films is finally heading to Disney+. Monday, Marvel announced Spider-Man: Far From Home will be hitting the streamer next Friday, November 3rd. It’s the second film in the franchise to be added to the Disney-owned service after Spider-Man: Homecoming‘s addition earlier this year.

As it stands now, Far From Home can be seen on both STARZ and the India-based aha app until next week when it switches to Disney+.

Why isn’t the entire Spider-Man MCU trilogy streaming on Disney+?

Because the property is owned by Sony and not Marvel Studios, the studio has alternative arrangements for the streaming release of its property. While virtually all other MCU projects now go straight to Disney+, Sony has deals to put the movies elsewhere first. The first batch of Spider-Man films, from Sam Raimi’s trilogy to the Tom Hardy-starring Venom, were added earlier this year.

Disney+ will still be without Spider-Man: No Way Home for the immediate future, with no indication of when the multiversal story may appear on the service.

Is Spider-Man 4 happening?

Given the character’s popularity and sizable box office returns, it’s all but guaranteed a fourth film in the franchise will happen provided Tom Holland and crew want to return. In fact, Holland himself has told THR he has already started meeting with studio executives on starting to break the story of the next entry.

“It was myself, Amy, [Marvel Studios president] Kevin Feige, [executive producer] Rachel [O’Connor], sometimes other executives from Marvel will sit in,” he said prior to the actors’ strike. “It’s a collaborative process. The first few meetings were about, ‘Why would we do this again?’ And I think we found the reason why. I’m really, really happy with where we’re at in terms of the creative.”

“But I’m also a little apprehensive about it,” he added. “There’s a bit of a stigma about the fourth one in all franchises. I feel like we hit a home run with our first franchise and there’s a part of me that wants to walk away with my head held high and pass the baton to the next lucky kid that gets to bring this character to life.”

Spider-Man: Homecoming is also streaming on Disney+ while Spider-Man: No Way Home can be seen on STARZ.