Zombies 4 Production Announced, New Cast Members

Zombies 4 is coming and we've got some new cast members along for the adventure. Disney's hit franchise began filming in New Zealand and the company announced the news with a new photo fresh from the set. All the cast members are here and happy to be working on Zombies 4. Meg Donnelly and Milo Manheim are back as Addison and Zed. But, they have so many friends in-tow this time! You can check out the photo of the entire Zombies 4 right here down below!

Joining in on the fun are Swayam Bhatia as Vera, Julian Lerner as Ray, Mekonnen Knife as Vargas. Now, we don't know the origins of the three new characters. But, Zombies 4 is describing them as "new mysterious monsters". So, expect some more fleshed out details in the coming months. Lisa Chappell and Jonno Robert are also aboard as adults for our cast. They'll be playing Eldress and Commander Bright in Zombies 4. Rounding out the ensemble are previously announced cast members like Donnelly, Manheim, Kylee Russell, Chandler Kinney, Freya Skye and Malachi Barton. It's quite a squad!

What Is Zombies 4 About?

(Photo: Disney)

Here's what the synopsis for the upcoming movie is: "The franchise's fourth installment follows Zed and Addison as they embark on a road trip the summer after their first year of college. As adventures unfold, they unexpectedly discover the warring worlds of Sunnyside and Shadyside and come into contact with Nova, Victor, Vera, Ray and Vargas on their summer travels. Zombies, werewolves and aliens alike are shocked by the meeting of two new supernatural groups."

Zombies: The Re-Animated Series Is Coming Too

(Photo: Disney)

Two years ago, Zombies fans got quite a surprise when Zombies: The Re-Animaed Series got announced as in production. It's a cartoon based off of the Zombies movies franchise. If you've ever wondered what the daily lives of Zed, Addison, Eliza, Willa and all the Seabrook crew, you're in for a treat. Disney TV touted the series and knows that fans have a lot of love for these cheerleaders, zombies, vampires and werewolves.

"The announcements out of Annecy today further cement Disney as THE leader in animation. These new series represent the very best from our teams at Disney Television Animation and Disney Junior," Ayo Davis President of Branded Television said. "They build upon Disney Branded Television's commitment to work with incredible storytellers, whose diverse voices not only allow our young audiences to see themselves reflected on screen but help them better navigate their world."

Are you excited for Zombies 4? Let us know down in the comments!