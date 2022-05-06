Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness may be the first MCU horror movie, but the Marvel Studios movie's blooper reel is a gag. With Doctor Strange 2 streaming June 22 on Disney+ and arriving July 26 on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray and DVD, Marvel Studios has released outtakes revealing the on-set madness behind the magic: flubbed lines, laughing, and lots of dancing. Watch the cast — including Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, and Rachel McAdams — bust a move in the blooper reel below.



The gag reel is among the extras on the film's upcoming home release formats, which includes deleted scenes and audio commentary from director Sam Raimi and writer Michael Waldron. See the full list of special features below.

Bonus Features

Featurettes

Method to the Madness – Join various crew members and Marvel employees in interviews as they discuss their love of Sam Raimi and all the details of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness that make it quintessentially Raimi.

Introducing America Chavez – In this short and fun profile piece, we'll learn about America's humble beginnings in the comics. We'll meet Xochitl Gomez and discuss the complications her character's unique power presents for the future of the MCU.

Constructing the Multiverse – Writing a feature film for Marvel is no easy task. In this playful yet informative featurette, we'll dive into the challenges that writer Michael Waldron faced in creating the twisting and turning story of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Gag Reel – Take a look at some of the fun outtakes on set with the cast and crew of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

A Great Team – A journalist questions Doctor Strange's integrity.

Pizza Poppa – Bruce is relieved when Doctor Strange's spell ends.

It's Not Permanent – Bruce tries to accuse Doctor Strange of being an imposter.

Audio Commentary – View the film with audio commentary by Sam Raimi, Richie Palmer, and Michael Waldron.



Pre-order the Doctor Strange 2 exclusive steelbook at Best Buy, the standard 4K UHD Blu-ray edition Blu-ray, the standard Blu-ray at Best Buy, and the standard edition DVD.



Starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Rachel McAdams, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is streaming June 22 on Disney+ and is available to own on Blu-ray and DVD on July 26.

