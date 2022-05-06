ComicBook CRAM Presents: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

The next Marvel Studios epic is set to debut with the release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, featuring the surprising team-up of Stephen Strange and the Scarlet Witch as they explore the horrors of many different parallel universes. They will be joined by old friends including Wong and Christine Palmer as well as new allies like America Chavez, and have to face foes such as Baron Mordo and the recently rebranded Gargantos. But there are many more surprises in store for fans as the Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to include the debut of the Illuminati.

If you're wondering why Shuma Gorath isn't in the movie, why America Chavez is important in the multiverse, or who makes up the team of the Illuminati, you've come to the right place. ComicBook CRAM! is back to tell you everything you need to know about the latest exploration into the multiverse of the MCU.

This is the first Marvel Studios movie to be released in 2022 and the first film since Spider-Man: No Way Home hit theaters last year. It also continues Doctor Strange's dealings with the multiverse, and continues the trend of Marvel exploring previous franchises and continuities in the modern day MCU. With so much history primed for use in the new movie, ComicBook CRAM! has everything you need to get caught up with the characters and storylines you need to know before watching Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness!

