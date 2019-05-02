Avengers: Endgame Directors Announce When Spoiler Ban Lifts

Marvel Studios has done all it can to squash spoilers for Avengers: Endgame, but as we approach its second week in theaters the veil of secrecy is about to lift. As for when that exactly happens, well, you’ll get different answers depending on who you talk to. Some feel that it’s your responsibility to avoid spoilers if you aren’t going to see a movie opening weekend, while others feel a week or two is the safe zone. In the realm of TV, that window can be even shorter, but directors Joe and Anthony Russo have a specific date in mind for when it is safe to spoil the Endgame.

The two directors appeared on Good Morning America to talk about all things Endgame, and during the conversation, they were asked when exactly is the right time to start talking about spoilers in a more public way. For those who want to, the good news is that the date is fast approaching.

“I think there has to be at a certain point because part of why we make these movies is for conversation and… I think it’s Monday,” Joe Russo said. “I think it’s Monday. Give people, give it two weekends. Not everybody can get there on the first weekend, but I think if you haven’t seen it yet you should get out there and see it because I think by Monday people are going to be talking about it.”

If you haven’t seen Endgame yet, see it this weekend. The spoiler ban lifts on Monday!

Check out @GMA for the full video… pic.twitter.com/gGrvUgLL6k — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) May 2, 2019

Well, there you have it folks. For those who have been avoiding spoilers by sheer will your task is about to get much much harder as of Monday, so you might want to get into a theater and see the film before it is spoiled for you. For those who have been waiting to just discuss the movie publicly, well, your day is right around the corner. You don’t have to worry about killing someone’s hype or enthusiasm for the film after unleashing spoilers much longer.

You can check out the full description for Endgame below:

“After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War, the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store.”

Avengers: Endgame is in theaters now.

