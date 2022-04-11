Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Won’t Be Screened Until Hollywood Premiere

Marvel Studios is doing everything in its power to prohibit spoilers from surfacing as a result of early screenings of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Monday, the studio revealed its intentions of not showing the Sam Raimi film in full until its Hollywood premiere, mimicking a choice the studio also pulled for Avengers: Endgame.

The news first surfaced from Fandango insider Erik Davis, who revealed the House of Ideas doesn’t intend on showing any advanced screenings of the film. “Disney will be giving Doctor Strange the Star Wars and Endgame treatment,” Davis tweeted Monday afternoon. “No one sees the full film until 5/2. Reactions will follow the premiere. Reviews to drop the next morning. This is due to spoilers & Keeping the surprises hidden till as close to release as possible.”

It’s a Hollywood standard to have advanced screenings of films so that critics can have ample time to craft their review. Now, critics will have just hours until a review embargo breaks. That said, the premiere is happening just three days before Thursday night previews, cutting down the time people will have to stay off social media to fully guarantee complete spoiler avoidance.

“I think what [Kevin] meant, from my point of view, is that this film has a flavor of horror to it,” Raimi previously revealed in an interview with the website. “I think when the original director, Scott Derrickson, and Kevin promoted the coming of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, they said that it was going to be the first Marvel superhero film that had an element of horror to it. I hope I’m not misquoting them. But even after Scott left the picture due to creative differences, that was still the mandate — to make the first Marvel film that had an element of horror. So, I kept true to their original statements.”

Disney’s official synopsis for the film can be found below.

“To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers’ most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange.”

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters May 6th.