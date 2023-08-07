Don't bug out before Blue Beetle credits have finished rolling. Xolo Maridueña suits up as Jaime Reyes in the new DC film, becoming the superhero Blue Beetle when an ancient relic of alien biotechnology — the Scarab (voiced by Becky G) — chooses him to be its symbiotic host. Director Angel Manuel Soto and DC Studios co-chief James Gunn have hinted that Maridueña's Blue Beetle will be sticking around for the new DC Universe, ushering in the next generation of heroes as part of the DCU Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters.

Blue Beetle has two credits scenes hinting that "there's more story to tell" with Jaime Reyes, according to a fan who attended the official Blue Beetle Block Party in Austin, Texas. Soto was on hand for the fan screening in advance of its August 18th premiere in theaters.

"I think that's the beauty of it, right? I think it's pretty vague," Soto told ComicBook when asked if Blue Beetle is set in the existing DC Extended Universe or the soon-to-be-rebooted DC Universe. "We know Batman exists. We know Flash exists. We know Superman exists, but we don't say how, where or what."

The director continued, "I think it opens up the doors to any interpretation or any direction James Gunn wants to go and because it is setting Jaime up, what happens now moving forward is game. I think that's why they decided Jaime can be the first superhero of the new DCU because he is his own hero."

Gunn has confirmed that, while Maridueña's Jaime Reyes will "continue on in the DCU" alongside "a handful of other characters" from the shared universe started with 2013's Man of Steel, the DC Studios movie canon starts with the upcoming Superman: Legacy in 2025. That means Maridueña will still be Blue Beetle the character, but Blue Beetle the movie will exist outside of the new canon.

Maridueña leads a cast that includes Adriana Barraza (Rambo: Last Blood) as Jaime's grandmother, Nana; Damían Alcázar (Narcos) as his father, Alberto; Elpidia Carrillo (Mayans M.C.) as his mother, Bianca; Belissa Escobedo (Hocus Pocus 2) as his sister, Milagro; George Lopez (Lopez vs. Lopez) as Jaime's Uncle Rudy; and Bruna Marquezine (God Save the King) as Jenny Kord. Blue Beetle also stars Raoul Max Trujillo (Sicario) as the villain Carapax, the indestructible man, Harvey Guillén (What We Do in the Shadows) as Dr. Sanchez, and Susan Sarandon (Monarch) as Victoria Kord, CEO of Kord Industries.

Tickets are now on sale. DC's Blue Beetle opens only in theaters August 18th.