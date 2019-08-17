Dolph Lundgren Hints at New Project with Sylvester Stallone

Dolph Lundgren and Sylvester Stallone have worked together on multiple occasions ever since Rocky IV back in 1985. Most recently, they appeared in Creed II together, and they’ve both been in all three The Expendables films. Fans have been waiting for news on a fourth Expendables ever since the third one was released back in 2014, and while it’s been rumored for quite some time, there’s been no official word on whether or not it’s happening. However, fans are getting a glimmer of hope this week with Lundgren teasing a reunion with Stallone on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram Looks like these two gentlemen may be working together again. A post shared by Dolph Lundgren (@dolphlundgren) on Aug 15, 2019 at 2:47pm PDT

“Looks like these two gentlemen may be working together again,” Lundgren wrote.

Many fans commented on the post, speculating what it could be about. Most people are hoping for either The Expendables 4 or a Creed III.

“Please 🙏🏻 the movie Rocky 4 was amazing and in my opinion this was the best boxer movie ever,” @aaron.zrl wrote.

“Give me The Expendables again I miss seeing yall on the big screen man,” @lee_brodrick added.

“Yes can’t wait,” @paolo_the_viking_bladerunner replied.

What do you think is more likely: The Expendables 4, Creed III, or something completely new? Tell us in the comments!

While there’s no set confirmation on those Stallone franchises, fans of his work will get the chance to see him reprise his iconic role of John Rambo next month. Rambo: Last Blood promises to be action-packed, and is being directed by Adrian Grunberg. The film co-stars Paz Vega, Yvette Monreal, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Joaquín Cosio, Adriana Barraza, Louis Mandylor, and Óscar Jaenada.

Previously, Stallone spoke about what fans can expect in the new movie.

“Bad things happen,” he shared. “There’s going to be some serious vengeance in this movie. A lot of people getting hurt.”

“Rambo deals with the dark side of nature that most people live with. Rocky is different, he’s more the optimist,” he added, “there’s optimism and pessimism in these two characters.”

“In every film, Rambo never goes home, he goes out to the jungle or Afghanistan. In the new one, he does come home, but in a way, he never arrives. He’s there, but he’s not. That’s what the whole story is built around. As soon as he walks outside his door, he has no more control. The world controls you,” Stallone explained.

Rambo: Last Blood is set to hit theaters on September 20th.