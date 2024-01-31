Donnie Yen Starring in Kung Fu Reboot for Universal

This week has seen some interesting news about Universal, and the latest bit of info is about a new Kung Fu reboot. Universal Pictures and 87North will be remaking the classic ABC series that starred David Carradine as a master martial artist who flees China and heads to the Old West after his master is murdered. The show ran for three seasons from 1972 to 1975, and won three Emmy Awards. Donnie Yen (Ip Man, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, John Wick: Chapter 4) is set to lead the new project, which will be a feature film rather than another series.

According to Deadline, Kelly McCormick, David Leitch, and Guy Danella will produce. Leitch, who is known for helming films such as Deadpool and Atomic Blonde, is currently eyeing the director role. The film's screenplay was written by Stephen Chin (War Dogs). Stephen L'Hereaux is also signed on to produce the film while Ed Spielman, the creator of the original Kung Fu series, will executive produce.

"Donnie Yen is both an immensely talented actor and an action film legend, and it is a privilege to have a true martial arts master leading this global film," Leitch said in a statement. "With Donnie in place as our leading man, it will be a thrill to collaborate with him, our creative partners, and Universal in reimagining this beloved story for the big screen."

Will Donnie Yen Return to the John Wick Franchise?

Fun Fact: Carradine's character in Kung Fu was named Caine, which is also the name of Yen's John Wick character. John Wick: Chapter 4 concluded with a post-credit scene that saw Akira (Rina Sawayama) beginning her quest to get revenge on Caine for murdering her father. Last year, Yen shared that he would "love to do a John Wick spinoff centered around Caine."

Currently, there's no word on whether or not Yen's character will be getting his own film in the John Wick universe, but there are plenty of other projects to look forward to from that world. Ballerina is an upcoming women-led spinoff from Lionsgate that is expected to feature an appearance by Keanu Reeves. There are more spinoffs in the works, and there have been rumors that a fifth installment starring Reeves is also in development.

"We're not ready to say goodbye to Keanu with this franchise," Lionsgate Motion Picture Group Chair Joe Drake recently told Deadline. "It's what alternative there will be."

Would you like to see a John Wick project about Caine? Tell us in the comments! Stay tuned for more updates about Kung Fu.