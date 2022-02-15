Dora the Explorer Returning in New Live-Action and Animated Shows

The Dora the Explorer universe is getting bigger. On Tuesday, Paramount+ announced two new projects, a new Dora the Explorer CG-animated preschool series produced by Nickelodeon Animation and the first-ever live-action Dora the Explorer series. The live-action series is said to be in the same tone as the 2019 live-action Dora the Explorer movie and will be geared towards older audiences. The new animated series is targeted for preschoolers. Both announcements came as part of ViacomCBS’ Investors Day Event.

The new CG-animated Dora the Explorer has been given a series order and is set to premiere on Paramount+ in 2023. Produced by Nickelodeon Animation, the series will center around Dora and feature the original series’ beloved characters as well some updating to the storytelling. The live-action series had initially been announced as being in development in 2021, but at that time it was geared towards a younger audience. The live-action series will now be similar in tone to the film Dora and the Lost City of Gold which starred Isabela Moner (Dora), Eva Longoria (Elena), Temuera Morrison (Powell), Jeffrey Wahlberg (Diego), Benicio Del Toro (Swiper), Michael Pena (Dora’s Father), Pia Miller (Diego’s Mother), Q’orianka Kilcher (Inca Princess Kawillaka), Eugenio Derbez (Alejandro Gutierrez), Adriana Barraza (Abuela Valerie), and Madeleine Madden (Sammy).

We're announcing the return of @DoraTheExplorer with a new animated series for preschoolers AND a live-action series in the same spirit as the recent @DoraMovie for older audiences. pic.twitter.com/PWzVUq24Rd — Paramount+ (@paramountplus) February 15, 2022

“As we’ve known with Nickelodeon’s long-standing success, the kids and family audience is incredibly loyal, and we see that on Paramount Plus as well, with kids and family ranking as one of the strongest genres on the service in terms of both engagement and subscriber acquisition,” Brian Robbins, chief content officer, Movies and Kids & Family for Paramount Plus said. “So as they stay for our shows and look for even more of them, we’re doubling down on giving them what they want by expanding the universes of the characters they love the best.”

In addition to the Dora the Explorer announcements, Paramount+ also announced an expansion of the SpongeBob SquarePants world with three spinoff movies for the streaming platform on Tuesday as well.

