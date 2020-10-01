Dr. Seuss' Oh, The Places You'll Go & Cat In The Hat Movies In The Works

✖

The wonderful words of Dr. Seuss have been adapted for the big screen many times in both animation and live-action form, and it sounds like we'll be getting some new cartoons soon thanks to "an expansive filmmaking deal" with Warner Animation Group. According to Vanity Fair, the first-ever adaptation of Oh, the Places You’ll Go! is coming as well as a new animated version of The Cat in the Hat and a spin-off about Thing One and Thing Two.

"Seuss builds worlds," Allison Abbate, executive vice president of Warner Animation Group, shared. "There are so many questions that he posits, which is why we can read and reread those stories. It has been exciting for us to think about it as world-building and not just a single story."

The Cat in the Hat will be released first in 2024 and is set to be directed by South Park's Erica Rivinoja and Tinker Bell's Art Hernandez. While we've seen The Cat in the Hat on the big screen before, the 2003 live-action movie starring Michael Myers was a notorious flop. In fact, the movie has a 9% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. It'll certainly be interesting to see a whole movie dedicated to the mischievous twins, Thing One and Thing Two. That movie is currently scheduled for 2026.

"For the first time we’re not just doing one film for one book. We’re going to franchise-build beyond the initial story of these books and find out what happens next,” Susan Brandt, president of Dr. Seuss Enterprises, explained. "I call it stretching the fabric. How far can it go, to go a little bit deeper with our characters.”

Oh, the Places You’ll Go! is third on the line-up and is set to be produced by Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker director, JJ Abrams. He'll be joined by Hannah Minghella, head of motion pictures at Bad Robot. Currently, the movie is planned for 2027.

While the movies will be similar in "style and theme," there are no plans to connect them in a cinematic universe.

"The Cat in the Hat will not meet the boy in Oh, the Places You’ll Go, nor would the Things go visit the Lorax,” Brandt revealed. “While it will all feel like part of the Seuss universe, they live in their worlds, and they’re not necessarily going to interact in the same films."

