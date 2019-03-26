Disney’s ‘Dumbo’ Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed

Walt Disney Studios has three live-action adaptations of classic animated films set to hit theaters in 2019, and the first of the trio is arriving this weekend in the form of Tim Burton‘s Dumbo. The trailers for this updated take on the beloved flying elephant have teased an emotional, heart-warming journey for fans of all ages. But does the film actually live up to those promises? The embargo for critic reviews for Dumbo finally lifted on Tuesday afternoon, giving audiences a feel for what they can expect when they go to see the movie in a couple of days.

Unlike most Disney live-action films, which are largely met with praise from the critics, the reviews for Dumbo are pretty mixed. At the time of writing this article, 52 reviews have been counted on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes, and 26 them have been positive. The critics are split right down the middle, with half of them offering good reviews, and the other have fairly negative.

Fortunately, almost all of the reviews, both positive and negative, were fairly close to the middle of the road. No one is claiming that Dumbo is the best movie Disney has ever released. On the other hand, no one seems to be saying it’s particularly awful, either.

Here’s what the “critic consensus” on Rotten Tomatoes says about the film:

“Dumbo is held partly aloft by Tim Burton’s visual flair, but a crowded canvas and overstretched story leave this live-action remake more workmanlike than wondrous.”

Essentially, the critics are saying that there is plenty in the movie to enjoy, the colorful visuals are wonderful and the emotion is certainly present. However, with too many moving parts, things don’t exactly fall together like they should.

